Elizabeth Banks Joins Harvest; Helo, Serial, and Psyop Add Talent

Elizabeth Banks Credit: Harvest

Director, producer and actress Elizabeth Banks has joined Harvest Films' roster of directors, and has just completed her first project, debuting on the Super Bowl. Banks is one of a handful of actresses to make the transition to the other side of the camera. She is slated to direct the re-boot of Charlie's Angels and a made-for-TV movie called "The Greater Good" for 20th Century Fox Television.

As an actress, she has appeared in movies including "Spider Man," "The 40-Year-Old-Virgin," "Seabiscuit," and The Hunger Games franchise. Her TV credits include appearances on "Modern Family," "Scrubs," and "30 Rock", for which she earned Emmy nominations in 2011 and 2012.

Last fall she launched WhoHaHa, a comedy website that puts funny women at center stage. She has also directed shorts for Funny or Die, "Just A Little Heart Attack" for The American Heart Association, and ads for Annie's Homegrown and Lucy's Activewear.

Daniel Addelson Credit: Helo

Daniel Addelson has joined Helo's roster of directors. He recently won three Cannes Lions for his work on DDB Remedy London's Excedrin Migraine Experience campaign. He has also directed ads for Coors Light and Walmart, and an Emmy short-listed film "A Strong Beat" that was commissioned by Conde Nast Entertainment and Glamour Magazine.

John Hillcoat Credit: Serial Pictures

Serial Pictures added director John Hillcoat, who has worked with Levi's, Apple, Samsung, Volkswagen, Coca-Cola, and Guinness. In 2016, the Guinness "Never Alone" work he directed took home a Gold Lion for Film at the Cannes Lions festival and a D&AD Graphite Pencil for Branded Content. He also won Best Direction for "Apple History of Sound" at the 2016 One Show, Clio Awards, and Epica Awards. Los Angeles-based Hillcoat has also directed the film adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's The Road, starring Viggo Mortenson and Charlize Theron. He has also directed music videos, working with Nick Cave, Johnny Cash, Elvis Costello, Depeche Mode, and Robert Plant.

Matthew Seymour Credit: Psyop

Psyop has hired Matthew Seymour as its new executive producer and business development director, VR/AR. With more than two decades of experience in studio operations, product management and content production for gaming and VR studios, Seymour will expand the company's production of original and brand-related VR/AR content and experiences. Previously, Seymour was VP of product development at Heavy Iron Studios, a developer of mass-market titles for video game consoles. Seymour has also been studio head of Vatra, a Kuju Entertainment studio, and executive producer of 2K Games, a videogame publisher. In the early 2000's, while at Microsoft Game Studios, Seymour co-created and produced tennis videogame "Top Spin."

Per-Hampus Stålhandske and Henrik Rostrup Credit: Variable

Directors Per-Hampus Stålhandske and Henrik Rostrup join Variable in a new partnership with their Scandinavian production company Atlas. The duo have directed ads for brands including Adidas, Nike, Reebok, Cisco, Patagonia and Gore-Tex.

Stålhandske's snowboarding film for Nike, "Never Not," featured Olympic gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg and reached the top of the iTunes charts worldwide. Stålhandske is from a village in northern Sweden and discovered film through his passion for snowboarding, when he started filming his friends at local ski slopes and makeshift mini-ramps. He started following athletes around the world, creating snowboard films in an early form of branded content.

Rostrup, a Norwegian, was introduced to filmmaking when a friend gave him a Bolex 16mm camera, encouraging him to shoot skiers, snowboarders and explorers and he spent several years traveling around the world.

Hound executive team Credit: HOUND

Hound hired executive producers Joby Barnhart and Jamie Miller, who previously worked together at Smuggler & Villains before launching Savant Film in 2005. After five years, they closed Savant, and Barnhart joined Rabbit Content while Miller worked at production houses including Paranoid and Ninja.

Stinkfilm added Ben Briand, an Australian writer and director, to its U.S. and U.K. rosters. He recently filmed a spot for Activia.