Tool, Caviar, Big Block, RSA and Smuggler Add New Directors

Floyd Russ Credit: Tool

Tool signed director Floyd Russ to the integrated production company's live action roster. Russ directed the "Marriage Market" docu-short earlier this year for Procter & Gamble's global skin care brand SK-II, for which he won a Glass Lion at the Cannes festival. Russ' work for States United to Prevent Gun Violence, "Unload Your 401k," won Titanium and Silver Lions at Cannes.

His other projects in 2016 include the "Voodoo Music Festival" for Toyota, music videos for Lil Silva and Scott McFarnon, and campaigns for Gillette and the National Parks Foundation.

Greg Whiteley Credit: Caviar

Caviar added director Greg Whiteley to its LA roster. Whiteley, a Seattle-born writer, director and producer, is behind films like 'Mitt,' which gives an inside peek into Mitt Romney's personal life during his presidential campaigns and was shown at the 2014 Opening Gala for the Sundance Film Festival. No stranger to Sundance, three of Whiteley's films have premiered at the festival over the last seven years.

His most recent work is the docuseries ''Last Chance U", which aired on Netflix in 2016, and picked up an Independent Documentary Association Award for Best Episodic Series.

Marcus Kuhne Credit: Big Block

Big Block added Spanish director Marcus Kuhne to its roster. His visual for The Chainsmokers hit "Don't Let Me Down (feat. Daya)," which documents a drive through a sun-soaked California canyon gone wrong, garnered Kuhne a 2016 MTV VMA nomination for Best Electronic Video.

Recently Kuhne helmed rapper Trinidad James' video for "Hipster Stripclub," churning out a dark, acid-laced short that blurs the lines between reality and hallucination. He has also done branded web content for Ray-Ban and Reebok.

David Karlak Credit: RSA Films

RSA Films signed filmmaker David Karlak for commercial representation. Karlak, 30, first captured attention in 2010 with psychological thriller "The Candidate." He went on to sell action/sci-fi pitch "Rise" to Warner Bros.; the feature film is now in development at Cross Creek Pictures with Karlak attached to direct.

Karlak also directed a custom VR experience for BMW's design team in Munich. And he is working to develop new VR production tools and software as the creative director at Nurulize, a VR software company in downtown Los Angeles.

Credit: Los York

Content agency Los York announced the signing of director Jason Zada. His work includes the 2016 feature film "The Forest" (starring "Game of Thrones"' Natalie Dormer and, the Emmy-award winning interactive Facebook Connect experience "Take This Lollipop."

Before moving into directing, Zada started the advertising agency EVB in 2000, which grew to a 65-person agency later acquired by Omnicom. He has worked at production company Tool, and with agencies including Wieden & Kennedy, CP&B, Leo Burnett, Grey and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Benji Weinstein Credit: Smuggler

Director Benji Weinstein has joined Smuggler. He was previously handled by Tool of North America for commercials and branded content. He has been profiled as one of Creativity's Top 20 New Directors.

Andrew De Zen Credit: StunSpots

Cameron Gade Credit: StunSpots

StunSpots, the commercial production unit of Stun Creative, has named two new spot directors to its roster -- Andrew De Zen and Cameron Gade. A Canadian-born director, writer, producer, and editor based out of Toronto, De Zen has worked with clients such as Nike, Playstation, Joe Fresh, Victim Services Toronto, Indigo, and YMCA. Most recently, De Zen has been creating, directing, and producing a series of connected short films called "Of Walls & Mountains".

Gade is a director, cinematographer, and writer of commercials and music videos who is based in Utah. His work includes spots for new technology such as RealSoulApp, and for accessories company Arvo.

StrangeLove Team Credit: StrangeLove

U.K.-based production company and media studio StrangeLove is entering the U.S. with offices in Los Angeles and New York. StrangeLove was born out of the creative hub of Passion Pictures and is launching in the U.S. with directors including a collective called Brthr, Geremy & Georgie, and Andrew Thomas Huang. Geremy & Georgie directed experiential project Target Spectacular and helped launch Florence & The Machine in the U.S. with "Dog Days are Over." Andrew Thomas Huang is a creative director for pop singer Bjork.