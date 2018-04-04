Casey Storm signs with Arts & Sciences; Mageed Nassar joins Moxie Pictures

Casey Storm Credit: Arts & Sciences

Director Casey Storm signed with production company Arts & Sciences for U.S. representation. His first job was the music video for the Beastie Boys' "Sabotage," with Spike Jonze. He has costume design credits on the films "Being John Malkovich," "Zodiac" and "Her," as well as music videos for Michael Jackson and the Notorious B.I.G. Storm went on to work as a director with brands like Paypal, Apple, Hulu, Expedia and Halo Top.

Maged Nassar Credit: Moxie Pictures

Moxie Pictures has added director Maged Nassar to its roster, representing him in the U.S. and U.K. markets. He began his career as a creative at JWT Cairo, FP7 Dubai and DDB Berlin. He won the 2017 Grand Prix at the London International awards, as well as a Cannes Gold Lion for Coca-Cola.

Caitlyn Greene, Andrew Litten & Marcus Tortorici Credit: Voyager

Brooklyn-based production company Voyager has signed three new directors. Caitlyn Greene won a Primetime Emmy for her work editing the HBO miniseries "The Jinx." Her film "Lil Red," a retelling of the classic fairytale for YouTube with Grey, premiered at Sundance. Andrew Litten has worked with brands like Nike, Levi's and Google and has an upcoming international campaign for P&G. Marcus Tortorici has done commercial work for Everlast, as well as with 360i on Champion's first-ever campaign.

Zach Pollakoff Credit: Heavy Duty Projects

Music company Heavy Duty Projects named Zach Pollakoff the executive producer of its New York office. He will jointly lead creative and production teams with EP and partner Kate Urcioli. Most recently, he was VP, senior music producer at Grey Global/Townhouse Worldwide, where he worked with artists like Sia, St. Vincent, Seal, Atticus Ross, Max Richter, Pusha T, Vince Staples and Son Lux .