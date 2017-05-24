Reynolds-Maclean Joins Biscuit, Contagious Signs Anderson

Rupert Reynolds-MacLean Credit: Biscuit Filmworks UK

Biscuit Filmworks U.K. has appointed Rupert Reynolds-MacLean as managing director, and has also promoted Hanna Bayatti to executive producer and head of sales. Reynolds-MacLean joins after ten years at Independent Films (London), where he held various roles from production to sales and helped launch its in-house content division Indy8.

Erik Anderson Credit: Contagious

Contagious L.A. has signed director Erik Anderson for exclusive U.S. spot representation. Anderson's reel features work for brands such as Firestone, Audi, Microsoft and Amazon. He was previously represented by Synthetic Pictures. His first assignment for Contagious is a campaign for Pirelli Tires.

Jordi Bares Credit: Framestore

Framestore has appointed Jordi Bares as creative director in advertising, London. Bares has previously led teams at The Mill, Realise Studio and most recently, Glassworks, on projects for brands including Adidas, Guinness, Heineken, Levis and Sony. He originally trained as an architect in his native Spain, and worked in both software engineering and cell animation before entering the world of VFX.

Paul Abatemarco Credit: LOGAN

Bicoastal content studio Logan has appointed Paul Abatemarco as executive producer in Los Angeles. Most recently, Abatemarco was managing director at Los York. He has also overseen sales and operations for Brand New School's West Coast studio, helped lead MPC to launch MPC Creative in the United States and has served as executive producer at Stardust. His experience includes campaigns with brands such as Nike, Google, Target, Adidas, Honda, Ford and Toyota.

Nicole Salm Feddock Credit: BANDIT

New York editorial shop Bandit has appointed Nicole Salm Feddock as head of development. Feddock has worked for editorial and animation studios including P.S. 260, Cut + Run and The Now Corporation and was most recently at the design-driven production shop FCC.TV.