Van Black Joins Decon, JSA Signs Rideout

Van Black Credit: DECON

Decon is signing director Van Black for U.S. commercial representation. The New York-based filmmaker, photographer and multimedia artist has worked on projects for brands such as Gap, Absolut, Playtex and Cadillac. Most recently, she worked with New York-based agency Yard on an Athleta campaign featuring a group of cancer survivors. She has also worked on cause-driven projects under her own banner, BLKFLM, with Al Gore, The United Nations, UNICEF, Appian Way and teen activist Xiuhtezcatl Martinez.

Stuart Rideout Credit: JSA

John Spary Associates (JSA) is adding director Stuart Rideout to its roster for representation in Russia, the Middle East, Asia and parts of Europe. Rideout has worked with numerous agencies for clients including Waitrose, Guinness, Marks & Spencer and Toyota as well as a series of poetic films for showthelove.org which protest against climate change.

Nick Spooner Credit: Prism

Prism, the Brooklyn-based production company and content studio founded by executive producer Tom Rossano and director Elliot Kealoha Blanchard, is adding director Nick Spooner to its roster. Spooner, a former cartoonist and president of "The Harvard Lampoon," has worked as a creative at Ogilvy & Mather and at Comedy Central as a writer, producer and director. As a director, he has helmed commercials for brands including AT&T, Ford, Ikea, Tide, Budweiser, Volkswagen, Bounty, Nissan, Apple, Mazda, Dodge, Yoplait, Burger King, McDonald's and HBO. His short film "The Call of Charlie" has played at 82 festivals around the world.

Leigh Baker Credit: Humble

Integrated content studio Humble is hiring Leigh Baker as executive director of brand partnerships. Baker will spearhead its new creative offering "Humble Idea Studio" that will sit alongside the current stable of Humble brands that includes Humble TV and Postal. Baker was most recently executive vice president and managing director of Publicis digital shop Roar, and previously held senior leadership roles at Chiat Day NY, SapientNitro and Publicis London.

Liana Rosenberg, Becca Falborn and Alicia Rodgers Credit: Sound Lounge

Audio post company Sound Lounge is promoting Liana Rosenberg from producer to senior producer, and hiring two new producers, Becca Falborn and Alicia Rodgers. Rosenberg has led sound design efforts for a variety of brands, including, Samsung, Best Buy, Jack Daniels, Wawa and Priceline. Prior to Sound Lounge, she served as production coordinator at Hyperbolic Audio in New York. Falborn joins from Hogarth Worldwide, where she was business affairs coordinator responsible for talent contract negotiating for Mattel and coordinating the Cabela's account. Rodgers was global supervising producer at Animated Storyboards.

Mat Guido, Kate Albers, and Tom Goldblatt Credit: Lively Group

Lively Group, a creative collective focused on branding, design, production, visual effects, and editorial, is opening a sound division, Decibel, in its New York offices. Sound mixers Tom Goldblatt and Mat Guido will lead the division alongside executive producer Kate Albers, formerly of Sound Lounge.

Hung Le and Ricardo Roberts Credit: Bien

Hung Le and Ricardo Roberts have opened bicoastal motion design studio Bien. Le, who previously ran a boutique motion design studio in New York City and Los Angeles, will serve as creative director. His portfolio includes projects for the likes of The World Bank, R/GA, IBM, Weber Shandwick, USAID, and Netflix. Roberts, who has spent most of the past 19 years as a partner at production company Myriad Media, will serve as Bien's executive producer. Their goal is to give back to their native communities by funding design-focused elementary schools in Ecuador and Vietnam.

Jen Cadic Credit: Flight School

Dallas-based creative studio Flight School has promoted Jen Cadic to head of production. Cadic has a decade of experience in post production, producing commercial, web content, film, TV and music video projects for companies including Charlex, Nice Shoes, Psyop and Reel FX. She joined Flight School as a producer upon its launch in January 2017. Recent projects out of Flight School include an augmented reality experience for the launch of Michael Jackson's "Scream" album and a dynamic air tennis experience for American Express at the 2017 U.S. Open.