Sean Smith Joins Solve, Anomaly London Adds Creative Directors

Sean Smith Credit: Solve

Minneapolis agency Solve has hired Sean Smith as executive creative director and partner. Smith has worked at agencies across the U.S. including CP&B (Boulder), 180 and Mullen (LA) and Merkley in New York City. His work for Domino's, Coke Zero, Under Armour, Acura and Volkswagen has garnered recognition from the Cannes Lions festival, The One Show and more.

Vix Jagger, Luke Tipping and Max Gebhardt Credit: Anomaly

Anomaly London has hired Vix Jagger, Luke Tipping and Max Gebhardt as creative directors. The three will head up accounts including Bank of Scotland, Beats By Dre and Budweiser, reporting into Oli Bealer, executive creative director and partner. Jagger joins from BBH, where one of her most recent projects was a collaboration with Richard Curtis for the United Nations' "Project Everyone." Tipping and Gebhardt join from AKQA, where they worked on Nike. Recent projects in 2017 include a campaign for Nike Sportswear Europe. Tipping has also worked at BMB, 101 and Wieden & Kennedy. Gebhardt has worked at agencies including R/GA (New York) and Wieden & Kennedy (Amsterdam and London).

Alexis Benoit, Stephan Schwarz, Jacques Decazes, David Derouet, Axel Orliac and Laurent Dravet Credit: BETC Paris

BETC Paris has hired six new creatives: Alexis Benoit, Stephan Schwarz, Jacques Decazes, David Derouet, Axel Orliac and Laurent Dravet. Benoit, who will partner with Eric Astorgue, has worked at agencies such as CLM BBDO, DDB Paris and Deutsch Los Angeles. Schwarz and Decazes were previously digital creative heads at Change, and have also worked at Herezie. Derouet started his advertising career at Y&R Paris, before working at Devarrieuxvillaret, BBDP & Fils, V/DDB Paris, and Australie. Orliac and Dravet have experience in agencies such as TBWA/Paris, Leo Burnett Paris, CLM BBDO Paris, Publicis Conseil and Y&R Paris.

Tiago Pereira Credit: Enso

Santa Monica-based creative agency and strategy studio Enso has hired creative director Tiago Pereira. Previously, he was creative strategist at Wieden & Kennedy and creative director at LiveAd Sao Paulo, and has led projects for brands such as Nike, Ben & Jerry's, Red Bull and Procter & Gamble.

Joaquín Espagnol Credit: Cheil Worldwide Spain

Joaquín Espagnol has joined Cheil Worldwide Spain as executive creative director. He will work across all of Cheil's clients, reporting to Managing Director Yann Baudoin and President and CEO Kelly Kim. Espagnol's most recent role was creative director for Europe at The Cyranos McCann Barcelona. Prior to this he worked as regional creative director at Del Campo Saatchi & Saatchi Argentina. With over 15 years' experience, he has worked with clients such as Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Playstation and Unilever.