Stebbings Returns to Rogue, Greenpoint Signs Perta

Charlie Stebbings has returned to Rogue Films' roster of directors after eight years, along with his long time creative partner/producer Dom Seymour. Stebbings is known for his work on food advertising, for brands such as Marks & Spencer, Aldi, Waitrose and Tesco, and for lighting all his own work. During his time away from Rogue, he has been running his own production company, Steam Media and running a youth anti-smoking charity.

Micah Perta Credit: Greenpoint Pictures

Greenpoint Pictures has signed comedy director Micah Perta for commercial representation. A veteran of MTV's promos department, he has worked on campaigns for series such as "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" and the VH1 Hip-Hop Honors, MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) and MTV Movie Awards. He has directed comedic spots for brands such as Pepsi, Toyota, Hershey's, Wendy's and Stride Gum. His first project for Greenpoint was a Hershey's campaign for Facebook's in-house creative shop. His side projects include Daytime Noon, a narrative short film starring Olivia Wilde, music videos and video art.

Erika Zorzi and Matteo Sangalli Credit: 1stAveMachine

1stAveMachine has signed New York-based design/directing duo Mathery, aka Erika Zorzi and Matteo Sangalli. Since forming in 2013 after earning degrees in product design in their native Italy, the duo have worked with clients including Unilever, Dolce & Gabbana and Refinery29, as well as on design efforts such as the children's space Pastello Draw Act in Melbourne's National Gallery of Victoria.

Bill Hewes Credit: Bodega

New York/San Francisco-based content creation/production company Bodega has launched a director-driven animation division under the leadership of Executive Producer Bill Hewes. Hewes has over two decades of producing experience with expertise spanning animation, live action, VFX and design at Th1ng/Th2ng, FilmTecknarna and Digital Kitchen. Initially, the Bodega roster will consist of London-based animation studio Hush, led by Lydia Russell and Ru Warner, and New York-based design shop Mr. Wonderful.

Brian May Credit: Whitehouse Post

Whitehouse Post Editor Brian May, who's worked across the company's network from Los Angeles to Amsterdam to New York over the course of a decade, has now relocated to Chicago. May originally joined Whitehouse Post Los Angeles in 2007 as a runner and was named an editor in 2013. He has worked with brands including YouTube, Google/Squarespace, Microsoft, S.C. Johnson & Son and fashion designer Derek Lam.

Karin Levinson Credit: Artery

New York City-based creative studio The Artery is expanding its operations into Los Angeles, naming Karin Levinson as its head of features and television content to helm the new outlet. Previously, she served as VP of marketing and content development at Eclipse, an entertainment advertising agency. She was also the director of marketing and new business development at entertainment advertising agency Ant Farm, and worked for several years at visual effects house Gravity as executive vice president, features and television, and executive producer.

Sonia De Jesus Costa Credit: Vagabond Production Services

Vagabond Production Services has opened an office in Portugal, headed up by Sonia De Jesus Costa, a Portuguese-born commercial and features producer who has worked in Lisbon and Barcelona over the last 20 years. Ms. De Jesus Costa will work closely between the new location and the Spain office, where the Vagabond team is currently in production for Toyota.

Kurt Kulas Credit: Cutters Studios

Cutters Studios has appointed Kurt Kulas as Detroit managing director. Kulas was most recently the managing partner for international production consultancy Admaniax. His experience includes five years as director of content development for Campbell Ewald, more than 20 years with Doner culminating in the role of director of integrated production, and another four years in a similar leadership capacity with Young & Rubicam.