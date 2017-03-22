Morgan Neville, Anthony Mandler, Sam Raimi and Alice Mathias Find New Production Homes

Morgan Neville, Radical Media Credit: Radical Media

Radical Media has signed Oscar- and Grammy-winning Director Morgan Neville for commercial representation in North America. Mr. Neville is best known for his documentary work and earned the 2014 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for his film "Twenty Feet From Stardom." He also directed "The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble," which recently debuted on HBO. Mr. Neville executive produced and directed two episodes of the eight-part doc series "Abstract: The Art of Design" and directed "Keith Richards: Under the Influence," both of which were produced out of Radical Media.

In the spots world, Mr. Neville has directed commercials for Google, Samsung, Microsoft, Bose and Amazon's Audible. The latter was a simply-shot, black and white Oscars campaign that featured celebrities including Zachary Quinto and Claire Danes reading passages from classic novels. The campaign marked the brand's highest-profile broadcast appearance.

Anthony Mandler Credit: Stink Films

Stink Films has signed director Anthony Mandler for commercial representation. His work includes recent spots for Apple's 2016 "Distractingly Good" spot series including "Taylor vs. Treadmill" as well as the response, "Drake vs. Bench." Mandler started his career in photography and has worked with brands and artists such as Nike, Apple, Hugo Boss, Cadillac, Reebok, 1800, Ciroc, Adidas and David Beckham. He has just wrapped his first feature film, "Monster," to debut in late 2017.

Sam Raimi Credit: CoMPANY Films

Company Films has signed Director/Producer/Writer Sam Raimi for commercial and branding work. Raimi is best known for cult horror classic "Evil Dead," the "Spider-Man" trilogy, crime thriller "A Simple Plan," superhero film "Darkman" and the Disney fantasy film "Oz The Great and Powerful."

LSD's Michael Anastasi (left) and Rohan Young with Penny the Dog Credit: Lime Studios/LSD

Lime Studios has opened a dedicated sound design division, LSD (Lime Sound Design). It will be led by Lime's veteran Sound Designer/Mixerand Sound Designer, who joins the Lime family from Barking Owl Studios. There, he created sound design for many high-profile projects including GE's "Boy Who Beeps," Nike's two-minute film "Together" starring Lebron James and "Unlimited" Olympics campaign as wel as Adidas' "Basketball Needs Creators." Lime is in the process of building out new studios for LSD, which will accommodate a team of sound recordists and a stand-alone Foley room. Currently, LSD is working on projects for Nike, Adobe , Samsung and StubHub.

Alice Mathias Credit: Gifted Youth

Gifted Youth, the commercial production arm of Funny Or Die, has signed Director/Writer/Producer Alice Mathias. Her commercial work includes Wieden & Kennedy's "Red Zone" tie-in campaign for Secret Deodorant and the NFL leading up to the 2017 Super Bowl, and she has directed, produced, and written brand-direct content for the likes of Amazon, Dos Equis, Hangar 1, Jose Cuervo and Captain Morgan. She was nominated for three Emmys as a producer on "Portlandia," as well as two seasons of "Documentary Now!" and has written and directed various projects with frequent collaborator Fred Armisen. Recently she also directed the pilot for Comedy Central's digital series "This Week in Betsy," hosted by Jo Firestone.

Matty Fisch Credit: Honor Society

Honor Society has signed Comedy Director Matty Fisch for U.S. commercial representation. Fisch has created work for brands including NBCUniversal, Amazon, Kellogg, Miller Coors and Malibu Rum. He began his career editing for scripted and reality television, cutting for series including "Entourage" and "Shameless," before signing with HSI for initial representation.

Anthony Pellino Credit: LightHouse Films

New York based commercial production company Lighthouse Films has added Director Anthony Pellino to its roster. Pellino's work includes "Welcome to the Fempire," a film for Lifetime Pictures focusing on the upbringing and accomplishments of Ibtihaj Muhammad, the first Muslim American woman to wear a hijab in the Olympics. He recently directed a commercial for Spalding's "True Believers campaign" featuring Damian Lillard, and other work includes spots for Reebok, The American Heart Association and Footaction.

Crystal Moselle Credit: Somesuch Worldwide

Somesuch is now representing Crystal Moselle worldwide for commercials and music videos, having previously represented her in the U.K.. Moselle first drew the attention of Somesuch with her debut feature "The Wolfpack." She has since directed a series of stories about the world water crisis for Stella Artois and Miu Miu branded short film "That One Day," which premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

Zombie Studio has signed with Passion Animation Studios for representation. Founded in Brazil by Paulo Garcia, the studio has worked in animation with clients including Nissan, LG and ESPN and has over 30 artists in its network. Its projects include "Dream" for the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival.

Pierre Friquet Credit: Collective@Lair

The Collective@Lair has signed VR specialist Pierre Friquet to join the content studio's team of directors. Brought up in the first generation of VR content creators in 2010, Friquet has directed more than a dozen VR narratives, documentaries, music videos, and interactive experiences for clients such as ABC, Fox, MTV, UNICEF, and TEDx. His best known projects are his VR experiences "Patterns" and "Jetlag" -- the latter won the Best Live Action Award at the Kaleidoscope VR Festival and the Best Immersion Award at the Festival du Nouveau Cinema in Montreal.

Melissa Elston Credit: Eleven

Audio post-production shop Eleven has named Melissa Elston to the role of executive producer. Elston joined the company in 2015 following her tenure producing private events with the City of Santa Monica and the California Yacht Club. The company also announced a series of renovations and upgrades for its downstairs mixing studios.

Avi Oron and Cary Flaum Credit: Bikini Edit

Bikini Edit has hired Cary Flaum as executive producer. Flaum has been the executive producer and head of production for creative production company Shilo since 2013. The appointment follows Bikini's recent relocation to New York City's Lower East Side Gallery district and the opening of its Site 57 gallery space. Site 57 will run an affliliated gallery program that will present exhibitions, installations and events showcasing new work in contemporary visual art, film and video.

Jon Lorenz & Jeff Willette Credit: Timber

Santa Monica-based studio Timber has added art director Jon Lorenz and digital effects supervisor Jeff Willette to its team. Lorenz has worked with companies such as Buck, Royal, Modus Operandi, Big Block, Troika, Mocean, and Oishii Creative. He has been on staff at Shilo as a designer / compositor and as art director at King and Country. Willette has worked at studios including Mirada, Method, Asylum, Sony Pictures Imageworks and a52, having started his career at Traveling Pictures Animation in Grand Rapids, Michigan.