Chevy vs. Ford: Watch Camaro crash Mustang's birthday

The Ford Mustang is not only a cultural icon, it's a survivor. The sports car, along with the more utilitarian Ford Focus, will be the only car brands Ford sells as it shifts to a truck, crossover and SUV dominant lineup in coming years.
Recently, Mustang celebrated its 54th birthday, with a slate of activities, including a limited time viewing on Washington, D.C.'s National Mall of the Mustang used in the 1968 Steve McQueen flick "Bullitt." But Chevy Camaro, a longtime Mustang rival, didn't let Ford have its birthday cake and eat it too. The Camaro literally blew out the Mustang's candles in this fun ad that came from the Commonwealth//McCann office in Dubai.