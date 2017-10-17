Watch Kia Turn a Car Into a Musical Instrument

The last time Kia jammed a bunch of music in an ad, its hamsters were doing the playing. Now the brand is letting the car itself crank out a jam in a new spot by David&Goliath for the 2018 Rio subcompact sedan and hatchback.
The ad, called "Small Can Do Big," shows the car being used as a musical instrument. Sounds come from the engine, doors, windows, glovebox, door locks, turn signal, windshield wipers, chimes, horn and more. The director is online producer and musician Julian Smith. The ad will debut Tuesday night during the NBA season tip-off game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers on TNT. Kia on Tuesday also announced an extension of its NBA sponsorship.