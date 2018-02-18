BBH Singapore Is Ad Age's 2018 International Agency of the Year

A black sheep going against the herd was BBH Singapore's first ad, done for Levi's, and inspired the agency to make the animal its icon. Credit: courtesy BBH Singapore

BBH Singapore has been creating indelible, original campaigns for brands like Ikea and Nike. And though it's located halfway around the world from Madison Avenue, the agency's knack for sparking social conversations means its work gets attention way beyond Asia.

Take the annual Ikea catalog launch. BBH Singapore's campaign last year tapped a woman with an extraordinary memory to learn every detail in the 328-page book, then grilled her on the details. Ask her what's on the carpet on page 138 and she could list the items, down to the color of the crayons scattered on it. The campaign was aimed at only three markets—Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand—but it went viral globally.