5:53 p.m. Cannes time, Jun 20, 2017

Jesse Jackson Urges Brands to Lead the Charge on Diversity, Globalism

Jesse Jackson urged marketers and advertisers to "push back boundaries and break down walls" in their creative work on stage at Cannes Tuesday. In conversation with publicity don Richard Edelman, Jackson, 75, said advertisers had more power and clout than politicians when it comes to advancing progressive causes like civil rights, same sex marriage, workers rights and the environment.

"Many of you are constrained by what you can't see. You're in ethnic and racial silos" he said, urging marketers to explore the world beyond their own borders. "We have globalized technology and capital, but we have not globalised human rights, workers rights, children's rights and environmental protection."

Jackson, a civil rights icon who has been fought for equality and justice singled out GM as a proactively diverse employer and Coca-Cola as a good global citizen for being among the largest employers in Africa. (He did not mention any health issues linked to the sugary drink.) The way toward true globalism, he said, starts with hiring.

"We must work together to create a more diverse workforce," said Jackson. "We must create a more inclusive environment. Give a voice to those without voice."

Martin Luther King Jr. famously said "the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice" during the civil rights struggles of the 1960s. When asked about that quote after his talk Jackson said he maintains hope. However he issued a call to action: "It doesn't bend on its own. You must do the bending."

Jesse Jackson in conversation with Edelman CEO, Richard Edelman. Credit: Brian Braiker.

—Brian Braiker