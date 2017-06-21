×
Cannes Lions

The Cannes Daily Diaries, All in One Place

Published on .

Credit: Cannes Lions

Our team at Cannes this year kept a running diary so they could reconstruct events if, well, they wound up at Gutter Bar. (They mostly didn't.) Here now, in one place, their adventures:

Cannes Daily Blog Day One: Live from the Riviera
Meet the managers of the Carlton Terrace, a central meeting place during Cannes, and encounter "a force of creative destruction" like no other: cannabis. But really, things are just getting started.

Cannes Daily Blog Day Two: Snapchat's 'Disappearing' Logo
Facebook starts off with a lower profile while Reddit and Snapchat go bigger. Bank of America exec Lou Paskalis runs out of mobile data immediately.

Cannes Daily Blog Day Three: Who Are You Calling "Staff"?
In which media and marketing power brokers MediaLink give us "staff" badges.

Cannes Blog Day Four: Publicis Creatives Caught Off-Guard by Cannes Ban
Employees of Publicis Groupe grapple with the surprise news that they won't be back to Cannes in 2018, or entering any awards programs for thatg matter.

