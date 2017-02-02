Ad Age 40 Under 40 Submissions Now Open

Most Popular

Ad Age has opened nominations for its 40 Under 40 list, which recognizes talented individuals in the world of media and marketing. This prestigious list honors people under the age of 40 who have, either personally or as part of a team, been responsible for helping to advance a business or a brand at a advertiser, agency, media, tech or marketing company in a demonstrable way within the last 12 months.

We are looking for people who are unafraid to challenge business models or blaze new trails, those who have applied creative thinking to a marketing problem, and those who have attained success and notoriety in their industry at a young age. Examples might be the brand manager who turned around an ailing business; the creative director who masterminded a campaign that has struck a cultural nerve; the media director who has come up with a creative new way to tell a brand story; the digital thinker who has implemented a new program or reinvented an old one; the sales director at a media property who has found a way to bring fresh thinking and new marketing dollars to the brand.

This list honors the best of the best: digital stars, programmatic geniuses, new-business rainmakers, data scientists and entrepreneurs as well as up and comers in more established companies. Last year's list can be found here.

Winners for the 2017 list will be honored in Ad Age's April 3 issue in print and online. Enter now for early bird pricing at Adage.com/40Under40.