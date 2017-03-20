Rafael Rizuto and Eduardo Marques

Executive creative directors, 180 L.A.

By Ann-Christine Diaz

Under the leadership of Executive Creative Directors Rafael Rizuto and Eduardo Marques (the latter turned 40 nine days before this list was published, so we made a rare exception), 180 L.A. was one of last year's most innovative creative forces. The team's stellar ideas in 2016 included Boost Mobile's "Boost Your Voice," which transformed stores into polling booths for underserved communities; the Cannes Grand Prix for Good winner "Unfairy Tales" for UNICEF; and Expedia's heartwarming "Dream Adventures," which enabled sick children to explore far-off lands virtually, in real-time from within the hospital. The pair previously made their mark at Pereira & O'Dell, where they led Airbnb's first global campaign and Coke's largest-ever Latin American push, "Crossroads."

What is one thing no one knows about you?

Mr. Rizuto: That I still have no clue what I'm doing.

Mr. Marques: That I am completely deaf in my left ear. Some friends and family know, but not everyone.

What keeps you up at night?

Mr. Rizuto: Coffee.

If you could have dinner with anyone living or dead, not a family member, who would it be?

Mr. Rizuto: Van Gogh. But before he cut his ear off.

Mr. Marques: Einstein. I love to chat with brilliant people. Especially if there's wine involved.

What was your first job?

Mr. Rizuto: My very first job was in a public library in the cassette tape section, as a part of the library's language courses division. In order to manage the work with my studies, I had to work the night shift from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. I used to be the guy who rented those tapes to the most interesting cast of characters that you can imagine. Weirdos, nerds, psychopaths, geniuses -- all trying to learn a new language in the middle of the night. I think that observing all these different personalities helped me to understand more about human nature, which no doubt affects my work to this day. Plus, I had plenty of time to draw.

Mr. Marques: Was a typist-digitizer at my father's company, when I was 14. I remember asking him: "This is so stupid, why do I need to learn how to type?" He responded right away, "You should learn how important working is."

Photo courtesy of 180 L.A.