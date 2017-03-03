Time's Running Out to Apply for Ad Age's 40 Under 40

The deadline is fast approaching to apply for Advertising Age's 40 Under 40 list.

For this prestigious list we are seeking the best and brightest individuals in the world of media and marketing -- the digital stars, new-business rainmakers, data scientists, outstanding creatives, design gurus and brilliant minds working in either entrepreneurial ventures or more established companies.

We are looking for people who are unafraid to challenge business models or blaze new trails, those who have applied creative thinking to a marketing problem, and those who have attained success and notoriety in their industry at a young age.

Examples might be the brand manager who turned around an ailing business; the creative director who masterminded a campaign that has stuck a cultural nerve; the media director who has come up with a creative new way to tell a brand story; the digital thinker who has implemented a new program or reinvented an old one; or the sales director at a media property who has found a way to bring fresh thinking and new marketing dollars to the brand.

Winners will be featured in Ad Age's April 3 issue.

Nominate your worthy candidates here. There will be no deadline extensions.