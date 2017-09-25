11:40 a.m. ET

Colgate: Get out of the weeds, but understand the contract

Marketers can get too deep in the weeds of technology and really just need to understand what they're buying, says Mukul Deoras, global chief marketing officer of Colgate-Palmolive Co.

He's been publicly mum on transparency issues up to now, unlike counterparts at Procter & Gamble Co. or Unilever. But speaking Monday at the Modern Marketing Summit, a sideshow to Advertising Week, Deoras appeared unconcerned if his media agency is acting as an agent or a third-party reseller of inventory as long as he knows which it is. By comparison, Procter & Gamble Co. Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard earlier this year said his company was shocked to learn of an instance where one of its media agencies was acting as a third-party reseller, in keeping with the contract but not P&G policy.

The more important aspect of transparency is from media players like Facebook and Google "ensuring our ads are seen by the right people at the right time in the right place," Deoras says.

He also believes the agency of the future might not be that different from his agency of the present – WPP's Red Fuse – a collection of more than 100 people from throughout the holding company. "They don't work for anyone else," Deoras says, "and we don't work with anyone else." Deoras agrees with a statement last year by Pritchard about agency complexity: "It's not the client's problem to coordinate across agencies," he says.

And he thinks agencies will move beyond messaging and media to "brand experience" that includes products and retail environment.

--Jack Neff