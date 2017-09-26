7:00 a.m. ET

The best part of Advertising Week's first day had nothing to do with advertising

Last night, Advertising Week kicked off in earnest with its opening gala, a "VIP event of the Week at the Showplace of the Nation, iconic Radio City Music Hall." If you weren't invited then you clearly aren't, per the website, a "PLATINUM DELEGATE."

Dear reader, we were there for you. There was a speech, yes! We missed most of it, though, because it was a convenient time to slip on over to the bar. Mention was made of the origins of the Rockettes. And also of Advertising Week.

Regardless! There was a brass band and they were great. They entered, perfectly, with their cover of "Ffun" by Con Funk Shun (neither of which are typos). They segwayed into The Bar-Kays' "Soul Finger," shown here. Step. Touch. Repeat.

The good news about all of this: The funk always finds a way in.

What we're looking forward to today: PSFK discusses its "Future of Advertising" report at Anomaly's Soho offices in New York, Gen Z whisperers will explain why the Latest Generation doesn't care about your brand, Domino's will deliver their recipe for digital disruption, and more!

--Brian Braiker