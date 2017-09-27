Welcome to day three of Advertising Week. Humpday! The home stretch! Tell our families we love them.
Here's where you can find Ad Age staffers throughout the day:
At 12:45 p.m. ET, Ad Age editor Brian Braiker will be moderating a panel on "the new marketing" -- featuring drones! -- for a program called "DroneWeek" with panelists from GE, Barbarian, Spark Aerial and Vice media. Did we mention there will be drones? That's at the Centennial Stage of B.B. King's on 42nd Street.
Braiker will also be moderating a panel called "The New News" with Bloomberg and Twitter -- who have promised some buzzy and new, well, news. That's at 3:30 at Nasdaq MarketSite.
Ace TV and digital media reporter Jeanine Poggi is moderating a panel at 5 with Vox called "Substance Will be Vital." Also at Nasdaq.
Then the Ad Age staff scatters to the four winds -- or rather the 4A's winds, for their gala. And also the Clios. Catch us if you can.
In journalism, they say "if it bleeds it leads," and for the New York Times that turns out to be true -- only not in the way you might think. Two of the news giant's biggest stories in both 2016 and 2017 were about matters of the heart, says Lisa Ryan Howard, senior VP of advertising, during a panel titled, "Tried, Trusted & True: Premium Publishers Deliver the Right Audience to Your Brand." And two of the best performing types of stories are science and health and wellness (more heart!). This means advertisers should be thinking beyond politics, President Trump and the Beltway when they are looking to reach news readers.
Still, to say politics isn't top of mind at every publication these days would be silly. USA Today is tapping into CMOs concerns about being out of touch with certain parts of the country by gathering data through reader panels and surveys to go to marketer and let them know how a consumer in Des Moines might be thinking differently about their product than someone in Southern California.
The panel of course got to fake news and how they are dealing with the distrust among readers that's only been fueled by Trump's attacks on the media, including his distaste for the "failing" New York Times.
But for the Times, these attacks have only helped to fuel interest. Perhaps unsurprisingly, New York Times sees a bump in traffic every time Trump tweets about the publication, Howard says. Love and science may win out, but it seems humans will always enjoy a trainwreck, too.
--Jeanine Poggi
In its early years, Advertising Week made the strategic mistake of occurring during the opening of the United Nations General Assembly and the related inevitable traffic. This year, it came the following week, in keeping with current best practice. However, it still couldn't dodge Donald Trump, who came in Tuesday for fundraiser at Le Cirque, snarling evening traffic amid a host of NYPD directing Midtown traffic or toting machine guns.
--Jack Neff