10:30 a.m. ET

Love, not politics

In journalism, they say "if it bleeds it leads," and for the New York Times that turns out to be true -- only not in the way you might think. Two of the news giant's biggest stories in both 2016 and 2017 were about matters of the heart, says Lisa Ryan Howard, senior VP of advertising, during a panel titled, "Tried, Trusted & True: Premium Publishers Deliver the Right Audience to Your Brand." And two of the best performing types of stories are science and health and wellness (more heart!). This means advertisers should be thinking beyond politics, President Trump and the Beltway when they are looking to reach news readers.

Still, to say politics isn't top of mind at every publication these days would be silly. USA Today is tapping into CMOs concerns about being out of touch with certain parts of the country by gathering data through reader panels and surveys to go to marketer and let them know how a consumer in Des Moines might be thinking differently about their product than someone in Southern California.

The panel of course got to fake news and how they are dealing with the distrust among readers that's only been fueled by Trump's attacks on the media, including his distaste for the "failing" New York Times.

But for the Times, these attacks have only helped to fuel interest. Perhaps unsurprisingly, New York Times sees a bump in traffic every time Trump tweets about the publication, Howard says. Love and science may win out, but it seems humans will always enjoy a trainwreck, too.

--Jeanine Poggi