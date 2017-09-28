Forget "Thursday is the new Friday." Thursday is the new last-day-of-Advertising-Week. There is a light at the end of this subway tunnel and thankfully it is not the lights of Times Square.

Here's what's on tap — literally — today. Ad Age editor Brian Braiker will be speaking at something called the TAP conference, which is not Advertising Week, but scheduled cheekily during Advertising Week, near Advertising Week Ground Zero, packed with panels that could easily be at Advertising Week. He'll be having a conversation with Dotdash (formerly About.com) CEO Neil Vogel. The two will banter all things rebrand and vertical and data-based decision making.

TV and video reporter Jeannine Poggi will also be on stage at a non-Advertising Week thing that is also held during Advertising Week but is not Advertising Week-related. (Today's theme: If you can't beat 'em, do something juuuuust like 'em.) Jeannine will be handing out awards and moderating a panel at the TVB NEXT Awards, which "honor tomorrow's leaders in the media selling, buying, planning and advertising operations."

We'll also have reporters filing from panels about "brands as experience" and "media as experience." There is so much to experience! Transparency, brand safety. Plus a little Snap. We'll keep track of it here, transparently.