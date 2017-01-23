  • Search
Ad Age Cover Photography by Stephanie Diani/AP Images (see full credit below).
+
Agency of the year
Anomaly
2
Agency A-List No.2
McCann
3
Agency A-List No.3
R/GA
4
Agency A-List No.4
Droga5
5
Agency A-List No.5
VML
6
Agency A-List No.6
BBDO
7
Agency A-List No.7
Wieden & Kennedy
8
Agency A-List No.8
The Community
9
Agency A-List No.9
Laundry Service
10
Agency A-List No.10
Tongal
Agency Standouts
360i
180LA
Mullenlowe
David Miami
Venables Bell & Partners
Momentum
Work & Co.
Weber Shandwick
72andSunny
TBWA
Agencies To Watch
Hearts & Sciences
Vayner Media
Redscout
Carrot Creative
Preacher
CP&B
iCrossing
Hill Holliday
Goodby, Silverstein & Partners
We Believers
BtoB Agency of the Year
BBDO
Comeback Agency of the Year
McGarryBowen
In-House Agency of the Year
Intel's Agency Inside
International Agency Runner-Up
Colenso BBDO
International Agency Runner-Up
72andSunny Amsterdam
Multicultural Agency of the Year
Alma
Creativity Agency of the year
Wieden & Kennedy Portland
Creativity Innovators
180LA
Creativity Innovators
72andSunny Amsterdam
Creativity Innovators
Adam & Eve/DDB
Creativity Innovators
Anomaly, New York
Creativity Innovators
BBDO New York
Creativity Innovators
David, Miami
Creativity Innovators
Droga5, New York
Creativity Innovators
Goodby, Silverstein & Partners
Creativity Innovators
The Martin Agency
Creativity Innovators
McCann New York
Creativity Innovator Standouts
360i
Barton F. Graf
CP&B Boulder
Deeplocal
Deutsch L.A.
Edelman Deportivo
Iris London
Johannes Leonardo
Muhtayzik-Hoffer
Preacher
Production Company A-List
Arts & Sciences
Production Company A-List
Anonymous
Production Company A-List
Biscuit
Production Company A-List
MediaMonks
Production Company A-List
MJZ
Production Company A-List
O Positive
Production Company A-List
Park Pictures
Production Company A-List
Prettybird
Production Company A-List
Radical Media
Production Company A-List
Rattling Stick
Production Company A-List
Reset
Production Company A-List
RSA
Production Company A-List
Somesuch
Production Company A-List
Tool
Production Company A-List
Unit9
Production Company Standouts
Bob Industries
B-Reel Films
Caviar
The Directors Bureau
Framestore
Furlined
Here Be Dragons
Landia
Moxie Pictures
Mssngpeces
Photo credits: Cover photos: ALL IMAGES EXCEPT TONGAL BY STEPHANIE DIANI/AP IMAGES FOR AD AGE WITH MAKEUP & HAIR BY DIANE NOORLANDER USING MAC COSMETICS, PAUL MITCHELL AND DERMALOGICA AND SET DESIGN BY NATALIE SHRIVER. TONGAL IMAGE COURTESY OF THE AGENCY.

Agency A-list: 1. Anomaly; 2. McCann; 3. Stephanie Diani/AP Images for Ad Age; 4. Paul Mcgeiver; 5. VML; 6. BBDO; 7. Wieden & Kennedy; 8. The Community; 9. Laundry Service; 10. Tongal. Agency Standouts: (Clockwise from top) Heinz, Apple, Audi and Oreo; Agencies To Watch: (Clockwise from top l.) The Dali Museum, Planet Fitness, Budweiser and Saltwater Brewery; B2B: Stephanie Diani/AP Images for Ad Age; Comeback: McGarryBowen; In-house: Intel; International: Adam&Eve/DDB, International Runners-Up: Colenso BBDO and 72andSunny Amsterdam; Media: PHD; Multicultural: courtesy of Alma by Christian Liu and Lambuja; Creativity AOY: Wieden & Kennedy; Creativity Innovators: 180LA: Boost Mobile; 72andSunny Amsterdam: Adidas; Adam & Eve DDB: John Lewis; Anomaly, New York: Beats by Dre; BBDO New York: Mtn Dew; David Miami: Burger King; Droga5 New York: Under Armour; Goodby, Silverstein & Partners: The Dali Museum; The Martin Agency: Donate Life; McCann New York: Lockheed Martin. Production Company AOY: Smuggler; Production Company A-List: Arts & Sciences: Samsung; Anonymous Content: AT&T; Biscuit: TK Maxx; MediaMonks: Old Spice; MJZ: Kenzo; O Positive: Apple; Park Pictures: OK Go/Morton Salt; Prettybird: Beyonce; Radical Media: Geico; Rattling Stick: Nike; Reset: Honda; RSA: Adidas; Somesuch: Secret Deodorant; Tool: University of Phoenix; Unit9: Samsung; Standouts: Samsung; Executive of the Year: Stephanie Diani/AP Images for Ad Age.

Web production by Chen Wu.