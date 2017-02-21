Video: What Will the Agency of the Future Look Like?

Better, faster, cheaper. The endless appetite for digital content and precision marketing has put unprecedented pressure on agencies to perform at the top of their game during a time of massive upheaval. So we asked the agencies on the Ad Age Agency A-List how they manage the chaos, and what that might mean for the future agency model.

We will be running the videos weekly leading into our Agency A-List and Creativity Awards gala on April 19 in New York City, where you can mingle with the winners.

Today, we begin with BBDO New York CEO John Osborn, who has a mathematical formula for solving the industry's woes.