Creativity Innovators

72andSunny Amsterdam

By Ann-Christine Diaz

Many bright spots in the creative year sprang from 72andSunny Amsterdam, with standout work for Samsung, Axe, Google, Adidas and more.

The agency helped Unilever's Axe evolve from playing the mating game to embracing a more multidimensional take on masculinity with the "Find Your Magic" campaign, which included a Super Bowl ad that was later recut to feature the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Its "First Never Follows" campaign was one of the most spectacular Adidas plays of the year and included the frenetically fun, star-studded soccer film "Blah, Blah, Blah." Featuring a mix of media styles, it played off the rumor mill that surrounds the transfer of star athletes, including Paul Pogba, who had been the subject of speculation before his world-record move to Manchester United.