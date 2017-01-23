Creativity Innovators

Anomaly New York

By Emma Hall

Thanks to a year of diverse, compelling and original work, Anomaly New York's place on the Innovators list was nonnegotiable.

The agency expressed its creativity in many forms during 2016, from blockbuster ads and Super Bowl surprises to new products that successfully fulfilled the company's founding mission of having intellectual property at its core.

Under the creative leadership of Managing Partner and ECD Eric Segal, Anomaly New York made a strong start to the year by putting in a great performance at the Super Bowl.

For Squarespace, the agency recruited comedians Key and Peele to live-chat the entire game. Despite the fact they couldn't legally mention any of the players -- or even the event itself -- this alternative commentary drove more than half a million people to the site, of whom 88% were new visitors.

As part of Budweiser's Super Bowl efforts, the game's nacho eaters saw British A-list actress Helen Mirren chowing down on a cheeseburger and drinking a beer while telling people "not to be a pillock" and to drink responsibly. The "doing good" also extended with a $1 donation to safe ride programs for every use of the #GiveADamn hashtag.

Anomaly New York launched YouTube's new music streaming service with a campaign that made it stand out from established competitors by showing that it understands music is "not just what we listen to but who we are."

The series of ads for YouTube Music made heroes of diverse and sometimes marginalized people for whom music is a lifeline. Stars included a small-town teenage boy who comes home from work and dresses as a woman, as well as a hijab-wearing Muslim student.