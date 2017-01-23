The news and features are funded in part by our advertisers. To support Ad Age and the industry we cover please either:

2017 Creativity Agency of the Year

Wieden & Kennedy Portland W&K PDX All-Agency Meeting. Credit: Wieden & Kennedy.

2017 Creativity Agency of the Year Wieden & Kennedy Portland By Ann-Christine Diaz In 2016, Wieden & Kennedy Portland was, once again, a creative overachiever. Ahead of celebrating its 35th birthday on April 1, the agency delivered knockout after knockout idea for longtime partner Nike. It fortified its legacy of deodorant creativity—not just for Old Spice but also Secret, and perhaps over-performed for Samsung, with an over-the-top Olympics ad starring an uber-Americanized Christoph Waltz that helped put a not-so-sound product in the spotlight. It also added another to its "greatest hits" collection with the continuing "Re-Colonelization" campaign for KFC. All told, the independent agency upheld the ideas-first legacy set forth by its founders across a broad swath of categories. The work entertained, charmed, surprised, enlightened and was laugh-out-loud funny, earning the shop the well-deserved title of Creativity Agency of the Year. Nike and Wieden's story got even more interesting in 2016, a big year for sports marketing, with the Olympics, the retirement of a basketball legend and a once-in-a-lifetime baseball miracle. The Summer Games once again inspired peak performance from the agency-brand team. The last time W&K Portland earned this honor, it was on the heels of another ambush, the "Find Your Greatness" campaign that included the eloquent ad about a lone boy jogger. For the 2016 games, Nike and W&K pulled the brave move of smashing the iconic "Just Do it" tagline into smithereens, a fake-out meant to amplify Nike's new "Unlimited" positioning. The campaign continued with spots starring unlikely heroes like long-distance-running 86-year-old nun Sister Madonna Buder, transgender duathlete Chris Mosier and Kyle Maynard, a quadruple amputee who has scaled peaks such as Mount Kilimanjaro without prosthetics. Atop the ads, the hilarious, exasperated voiceover of actor Oscar Isaac ("Star Wars") makes the accomplishments of the athletes featured within seem even more unbelievable.

Wieden & Kennedy pulled a very 'Just Do It'' move by shattering Nike's classic tagline in an Olympics ad.

"The brief was to encourage athletes of all types to push beyond their limits," said Nike Global Creative Director Ryan O'Rourke, who leads the brand's creative alongside fellow Global Creative Directors Alberto Ponte and Dan Viens. "A big challenge for the whole campaign was finding the right tone of voice. We wanted it to feel charming, playful and not too preachy. Our narrator helped with this. In a way, he's the voice that all athletes have been telling them they've gone far enough and they should be satisfied. We liked the idea of having the athletes challenge that voice. A lot of the humor comes from the narrator becoming overwhelmed and by the athletes subverting his expectations." As for obliterating Nike's classic tag, that's "really reinforcing its meaning by not giving it up," he said. "Smashing 'Just Do It' is a very 'Just Do It' thing to do." Wieden also delivered the brand's first content campaign, "Margot vs. Lily," for the women's line; gave retiring Lakers great Kobe Bryant an honorable send-off; celebrated the Chicago Cubs' World Series through the eyes of a young fan; and created a fantastic six-minute soccer film, "The Switch," in which Cristiano Ronaldo swaps bodies with a ball boy. Before year's end, the agency snuck out another winner: a profoundly simple running campaign that coupled a Siri-like voiceover with plain copy reminding us how much time we're wasting on our devices. But success with one client, of course, does not agency greatness make. KFC perhaps marks the next big chapter of the W&K story, with the out-there campaign starring a carousel of changing Colonels. In 2016 that included "Nashville Hot" Vincent Kartheiser and the "Extra Crispy" George Hamilton, who munched chicken in a sensory-tickling video that hopped onto the ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) trend and pimped bottles of KFC-scented suntan lotion. The Colonel even reprised his comic-book appearance in a new DC title, "KFC: Colonel Corps." The work has paid off, too, helping KFC to see nine consecutive quarters of U.S. same-store sales growth.

KFC's "Nashville Hot" Colonel. Credit: Wieden & Kennedy.

"We saw an immediate lift in sales and we were back in the conversation and pop culture," said KFC CMO Kevin Hochman. "Of course, bringing back a founder that had passed 35 years prior was a risk, but it was also our biggest opportunity. W+K showed us that when KFC was at its best, the Colonel was on the front of every restaurant, on every package, and in every ad. He was at the center of every success we had as a brand. Through their leadership our brand has returned to its DNA of what made us great. There's a pride back in the brand. Their impact has been way beyond advertising, it's the Re-Colonelization of the business." Going forward, Mr. Hochman said the surprises will continue, with another "completely unexpected" Colonel in late January to introduce a new flavor. "I think it's our most exciting one yet," he said. While it's no doubt hard to re-create game-changers of Old Spice's past, the brand saw more cool ideas, such as the customizable "YouLand" video game and an app that allowed its users to win prizes they would draw—by running a route in their shape.

Old Spice's "YouLand" Videogame. Credit: Wieden & Kennedy.