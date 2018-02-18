×
A-List
2018
Women of the A-List (from l.): Wieden & Kennedy's Susan Hoffman, Johannes Leonardo's Emily Wilcox, MullenLowe's Elizabeth Paul, W&K's Colleen DeCourcy, VML's Debbi Vandeven, Anomaly's Karina Wilsher, Laundry Service's Alyson Warshaw, 360i's Sarah Hofstetter, 72andSunny's Evin Shutt and R/GA's Chloe Gottlieb
+

Ad Age's annual A-List celebrates the very best that the industry has to offer. Whether for their bold creativity, lucrative business strategy or continual transformation—and often it's a combination—the agencies on this year's list rank among the top, perhaps, of all time. But the work and the deals don't happen in a vacuum. It took people. So in a landscape that has been lit up by the #MeToo movement, we're kicking things off with the portrait above of some of our A-Listers' most badass women. For more on how we got here, read our editors' letter.

Agency of the Year
1
Wieden & Kennedy
2
McCann
3
VML
4
Johannes Leonardo
5
Anomaly
6
R/GA
7
Laundry Service
8
360i
9
72andSunny
10
Droga5
10
MullenLowe
Agency Standouts
Bullish
CP&B
Figliulo & Partners
Momentum
Preacher
Starcom
TBWA
Translation
Weber Shandwick
Work & Co
Agencies To Watch
BBDO
DDB
Edelman
Essence
FCB
GiantSpoon
Joan
McGarryBowen
O'Keefe Reinhard & Paul
Rokkan
Agency Innovator of the Year
David Miami
Comeback Agency of the Year
Goodby, Silverstein & Partners
In-House Agency of the Year
Spotify
Multicultural Agency of the Year
The Community
Multicultural Agency Runner up
Burrell Communications
BtoB Agency of the Year
MRM/McCann
Media Agency of the Year
Assembly
International Agency of the Year
BBH Singapore
Executive of the Year
Margaret Johnson
Production Company of the Year
Somesuch
Production Company A-List
Anonymous Content
Production Company A-List
Biscuit
Production Company A-List
Hungry Man
Production Company A-List
Imperial Woodpecker
Production Company A-List
MJZ
Production Company A-List
M ss ng P eces
Production Company A-List
O Positive
Production Company A-List
Park Pictures
Production Company A-List
Partizan
Production Company A-List
Prettybird
Production Company A-List
RSA
Production Company A-List
Radical Media
Production Company A-List
Rattling Stick
Production Company A-List
Smuggler
Production Company Standouts
Arts & Sciences
Bob Industries
Caviar
The Directors Bureau
Epoch
Iconoclast
Landia
MediaMonks
Stink
Tool
Production Companies To Watch
Hey Wonderful
Knucklehead
Lord Danger
Photo credits: Cover photo and A-List 1-10: Photography by Robyn Twomey. Set design by Theresa Rivera. Makeup & Hair by Diane Noorlander using MAC Cosmetics, Paul Mitchell and Dermalogica.

A-list: Agency Standouts: (Clockwise from top) PepsiCo, Airbnb, Apple and Bumble; Agencies To Watch: (Clockwise from top l.) Jet.com, FCB, Procter & Gamble and Oscar Mayer; Innovator: David Miami; Comeback: Quinn Gravier, courtesy Goodby, Silverstein & Partners; In-house: courtesy Spotify; Multicultural: Andres Hernao, courtesy The Community and Johnny Villalobos/Burrell Communications; BtoB: Josh Wood Courtesy MRM/McCann; Media: Stephanie Diani, Courtesy Assembly; International: courtesy BBH Singapore; Executive: Chloe Aftel, courtesy Goodby, Silverstein & Partners; Production Company AOY: Somesuch; Production Company A-List: Anonymous Content: Spotify; Biscuit: Lyft; Hungry Man: Apple; Imperial Woodpecker: Apple; MJZ: Samsung; M ss ng P eces: Spotify; O Positive: The Atlantic; Park Pictures: Absolut; Partizan: John Lewis; Prettybird: Nike; RSA: Adidas; Radical Media: Audible; Rattling Stick: Audi; Smuggler: Guinness; Standouts: KFC; To Watch: National Geographic.

Web production by Chen Wu.
JOIN US