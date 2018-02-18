Burrell Communications Is Ad Age's 2018 Runner-Up for Multicultural Agency of the Year

They're listening (from l.): McGhee Williams Osse, Fay Ferguson and Lewis Williams. Credit: Courtesy Johnny Villalobos/Burrell Communications

Last year, Burrell grew like nobody's business, adding a whopping 10,000 new employees.

Well, in a manner of speaking.

The expansion was thanks to the agency's Social Listening Lab, a new proprietary tool it developed in 2017 that gathered a focus group of 10,000 African-American influencers with a combined reach of 115 million consumers. The agency taps into the group for feedback on its campaigns and pitches.

"The information we're able to garner is unbelievably useful for us as an agency in terms of new business," says Fay Ferguson, co-chief executive officer of the 122-employee Chicago-based company.