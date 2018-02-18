Community Is Ad Age's 2018 Multicultural Agency of the Year

The team at The Community (from l.): Ana Bermudez, Rodrigo Butori, Fernando Sosa, José Mollá, Laurie Malaga, Joaquín Mollá, Tracy McDonough, Luis Montero, Ricky Vior and Ramiro Raposo. Credit: Andres Hernao, courtesy The Community

By any standard, last year was not a time of racial unity. Political and racial friction reached a fever pitch in the U.S., egged on by no less than the president himself, his party and his base. For The Community it was, however, an opportunity to bridge multicultural divides—something the company has been doing since its founding 17 years ago.

"Cultural tension is at a peak," says Luis Montero, president of the Miami-based agency. "It's never been more important for brands to understand and navigate those waters carefully."

The Community's 2016 campaign for Mexican beer brand Victoria helped spur new interest in the agency, Montero says. (The cheerful, charming campaign stars an American man from Wisconsin who loves the beer so much he wants to believe he's Mexican.) The agency recently expanded its office footprint to five locations, including newly opened outposts in New York and London. In the past two years, its revenue has more than doubled to $36 million.

New business in 2017 included multicultural responsibilities for Domino's Pizza and Ferrero Rocher, plus creative for Verizon—an account The Community has had for three years—including a Facebook Live campaign that focused on the passions of ethnic influencers and highlighted Verizon's ability to provide the best network for such pursuits.

But the majority of its new business last year were general market accounts.