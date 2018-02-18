Spotify Is Ad Age's 2018 In-House Agency of the Year

The Spotify team (bottom, from l.): Belinda Lopez, Alex Tanguay, Jackie Jantos, Alex Bodman, Marian Dicus and Kerry Steib. Credit: courtesy Spotify

In 2017, music-streaming platform Spotify needed to look no farther than its own walls to turn out some of the year's most exciting work by any agency, in-house or otherwise.

Just a sampling of the creative team's output includes the "RapCaviar Pantheon," an exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum that honored modern-day hip-hop stars in 3D-printed Greco-Roman-style sculpture, along with a six-city RapCaviar concert tour; "I'm With the Banned," a platform to support musicians caught up in President Trump's travel restrictions; and a global outdoor campaign that turned listeners' 2017 data into ridiculous 2018 "#goals."

"We're sitting at this epicenter alongside artists, so you have to be fluid and nuanced and move at the speed of culture," says VP of Brand and Creative Jackie Jantos, who was previously global creative director at Coca-Cola.

Its well-played response to an offhand comment by President Obama was another example of its quick reflexes. The soon-to-be-out-of work president jokingly said he was waiting for his job offer from the platform, which then posted the job "president of playlists" on its site, a nod to the playlists Obama famously made while in office. Founder Daniel Ek then tweeted out the offer.

"A lot of the work is a product of freedom and opportunities that come from embracing an unconventional way of doing things," says Global Creative Director Alex Bodman, whom Jantos brought in from Razorfish in 2015 to build out the creative department. Anyone on the creative team, he says, needs to be open to receiving briefs from and teaming with just about anyone, whether it be artists, music producers, traditional agencies or Spotify execs.