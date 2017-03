It's a mistake to try and do everything.

So says VML CEO John Cook in discussing how to run a successful agency in tumultous times. He should know: VML was No. 5 on this year's Ad Age Agency A List. In this video, Mr. Cook offers that the secret to success is to focus on the fundamentals.

