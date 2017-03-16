Video: DDB's Wendy Clark on the Agency of the Future

Wendy Clark says the agency of the future is actually the agency of today.

Ms. Clark, Ad Age's Executive of the Year and president-CEO of North America for DDB, told Ad Age that the agency of the future is able to find the right data and use it wisely; can operate in three modes -- micro, macro and mega; can welcome marketing partners; and can physically work side-by-side with the client.

Ms. Clark, along with other winners of our Ad Age and Creativity A-List Awards, will be honored at a gala in New York on April 19.