Video: McCann's Harris Diamond on Why Agencies Don't Need to Evolve

Digital disruption, the demand for faster content, cost pressures, transparency -- they are all forcing agencies to change, right?

Wrong, says McCann Worldgroup Chairman-CEO Harris Diamond -- change is a fact of life for successful agencies. Shops have already been evolving to meet the roller-coaster world of media for decades. In this video, Mr. Diamond, who leads one of the agencies on Ad Age's 2017 Agency A-List, offers his take on industry evolution and why agencies are uniquely suited to adapt.

