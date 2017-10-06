×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

ANA Annual Meeting 2017

What Marketers Will Be Watching for in 2018: From Ad Age's ANA Dinner

Published on .

At Ad Age's annual dinner for the ANA Masters of Marketing, dozens of attendees gathered and answered one not-so-simple question: What keeps you up at night? Turns out, agency relations, transparency, and a host of other topics that were top of mind for everyone this year.

In this video, hear from Jennifer Frommer of Columbia Records, Andrew Essex, formerly of Tribeca Enterprises and Droga5, Lindsey Slaby of Sunday Dinner, Steven Wolfe Pereira of Quantcast, and Roger Solé of Sprint all discuss the challenges ahead for 2018.

Most Popular
In this article:
Become a Subscriber