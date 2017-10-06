What Marketers Will Be Watching for in 2018: From Ad Age's ANA Dinner

At Ad Age's annual dinner for the ANA Masters of Marketing, dozens of attendees gathered and answered one not-so-simple question: What keeps you up at night? Turns out, agency relations, transparency, and a host of other topics that were top of mind for everyone this year.
In this video, hear from Jennifer Frommer of Columbia Records, Andrew Essex, formerly of Tribeca Enterprises and Droga5, Lindsey Slaby of Sunday Dinner, Steven Wolfe Pereira of Quantcast, and Roger Solé of Sprint all discuss the challenges ahead for 2018.