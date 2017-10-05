Where else can you find Shania Twain, Cheap Trick and 2,600 marketing executives hunkered down for three days of highly produced, and likely (but hopefully not) jargon-filled presentations from CMOs from some of the world's largest advertisers? It's the Association of National Advertisers' biggest event of the year, dubbed Masters of Marketing. Ad Age is here at the Orlando World Marriott to capture the highlights and lowlights, including whatever grabs our attention from the dinner parties and entertainment headliners. Follow along with this blog. And for an event primer, check out our preview, including a tip sheet on what we'd like to hear from the top marketers at Procter & Gamble, Walmart, Cadillac, Samsung and more.
ANA CEO Bob Liodice wasn't blowing much sunshine as he kicked off the morning session here in Florida. Instead, he ticked off a laundry list of issues plaguing the industry, including what he called a "byzantine, non-transparent, super complex digital media supply chain." Yes, there has been "substantial technological progress," he said. "But is that progress really getting us anywhere? The answer is a decided no. Pardon my Brooklynese, but growth sucks."
Liodice lamented that 259 companies in the 2016 Fortune 500 had declining growth. "These depressing patterns are happening even with continued growth in media spending," he said, noting that only 25 percent of every digital dollar reaches the consumer.
Echoing a call made at last year's event, Liodice urged CMOs to "to take our industry back." He then plugged a range of ANA programs, including a new initiative called the "Alliance for Purposeful Brands" launching in 2018 aimed at helping marketing leaders link brand strategy with societal well being. He also touted the ANA's new talent initiative aimed at repairing what that group has called a "looming marketing and advertising talent crisis."
--E.J. Schultz
The band Cheap Trick, founded in 1973, returned to the Billboard Top 40 album chart last year for the first time in 27 years. They also headlined night one of entertainment at the ANA conference. Radio, meanwhile, is getting a new look from the likes of Procter & Gamble Co. and Unilever, Westwood One President Suzanne Grimes noted in introducing the group she was sponsoring.
And indeed, the CPG radio revival is for real, if not huge. P&G spent $6.7 million on radio in the first half, according to Kantar Media, more than a six-fold increase from the same period in 2016, and coming particularly from Tide. Unilever spent $5.1 million on radio in the first half, up slightly from 2016, and heavily on Dove Men+Care and Dollar Shave Club, the latter having been a significant radio spender before Unilever bought it last year.
These are only seven to eight-figure (annualized) drops in nine- and 10-figure budgets. But they are signs of interest from global soapers that haven't paid much attention to radio since TV came around in the 1950s.
P&G is seeing value in radio these days, said Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard in a recent interview. But he describes the interest more broadly as "audio," in which he includes Pandora, Spotify and iHeart Radio. And it's not just over dissatisfaction with how digital is performing.
"When people say 'blank – insert them medium here – is dead' it's not just not true," Pritchard says, noting that the company also has stepped up advertising on billboards of late. He also counts influencers among marketing channels growing in importance for P&G.
--Jack Neff
As of Tuesday, ANA organizers projected at least 2,650 attendees, which would be slightly below last year's record draw. Among agencies, as quick scan of the registration list reveals BBDO with a strong presence of 13 executives from various offices. Not surprisingly, the consultancies are here, too, as they try to woo marketing clients. Deloitte has 19 people here from various practices. IBM is repping with 14 people, while Accenture has three people on the list and PwC has four. Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard is speaking Thursday morning, but his company has a relatively modest showing of four people. On the other hand, Clorox, whose CMO Eric Reynolds also presents Thursday, checks in with a whopping 24 people on the ground. (All these numbers are based on the registration list, and don't include no-shows or late adds.)
--E.J. Schultz
For marketing execs gathered here, ad-skipping is no laughing matter. But that's not stopping Onion Labs from poking some fun as the sponsor of the WiFi. The conference WiFi password is "skipthisad." The network name: "Hooray for Marketing."
--Jessica Wohl