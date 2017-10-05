7:15 a.m. ET, Oct. 5, 2017

'Want You to Want Me': From Cheap Trick to radio, what's old is new at ANA

Credit: Jack Neff

The band Cheap Trick, founded in 1973, returned to the Billboard Top 40 album chart last year for the first time in 27 years. They also headlined night one of entertainment at the ANA conference. Radio, meanwhile, is getting a new look from the likes of Procter & Gamble Co. and Unilever, Westwood One President Suzanne Grimes noted in introducing the group she was sponsoring.

And indeed, the CPG radio revival is for real, if not huge. P&G spent $6.7 million on radio in the first half, according to Kantar Media, more than a six-fold increase from the same period in 2016, and coming particularly from Tide. Unilever spent $5.1 million on radio in the first half, up slightly from 2016, and heavily on Dove Men+Care and Dollar Shave Club, the latter having been a significant radio spender before Unilever bought it last year.

These are only seven to eight-figure (annualized) drops in nine- and 10-figure budgets. But they are signs of interest from global soapers that haven't paid much attention to radio since TV came around in the 1950s.

P&G is seeing value in radio these days, said Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard in a recent interview. But he describes the interest more broadly as "audio," in which he includes Pandora, Spotify and iHeart Radio. And it's not just over dissatisfaction with how digital is performing.

"When people say 'blank – insert them medium here – is dead' it's not just not true," Pritchard says, noting that the company also has stepped up advertising on billboards of late. He also counts influencers among marketing channels growing in importance for P&G.

--Jack Neff