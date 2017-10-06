Day two of the National Advertiser's "Masters of Marketing" event started the same way as day one: with soggy and cloudy weather here in Orlando. Inside the sprawling Orlando World Marriott, the more than 2,600 attendees will hear from top marketers at KFC, MGM, State Farm, Clorox and Weight Watchers. Will the diet marketer bring Oprah, who has been backing the brand for two years? Find the answer to that and more in this blog. And for highlights of day one, check out Thursday's blog.
Lili Tomovich, chief experience and marketing officer at MGM Resorts International, spoke Friday morning about the brand's recent entertainment-focused campaign. "Our business has been transformed and we knew it was time for us to look at the brand and think about how we want to position it in the hearts and minds of consumers," she said. "Positioning it as strictly a casino company was not going to work."
Tomovich noted that her speech was prepared long before Sunday's tragedy, and that television spots promoting the new campaign "Welcome to the Show" have since been pulled. After a Cirque du Soleil acrobatic introduction, Tomovich noted the need for a smile. "The world does need more entertainment and moments of joy where we can smile and laugh," she said.
Read the full story here.
--Adrianne Pasquarelli
Here's the least surprising thing that happened here this week: Shania Twain ended her set last night with her 1990s hit "I Feel Like a Woman," continuing the retro entertainment theme that began Wednesday night with Cheap Trick's performance. Attendees were still going strong well past 1 a.m. at an after-party at a steakhouse on the Marriott property grounds. More than a few people took advantage of the vodka bottle service, and many of them are undoubtedly feeling that today.
--E.J. Schultz