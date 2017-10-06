12:28 p.m. ET

The show goes on at MGM Resorts International

Lili Tomovich, chief experience and marketing officer at MGM Resorts International, spoke Friday morning about the brand's recent entertainment-focused campaign. "Our business has been transformed and we knew it was time for us to look at the brand and think about how we want to position it in the hearts and minds of consumers," she said. "Positioning it as strictly a casino company was not going to work."

Tomovich noted that her speech was prepared long before Sunday's tragedy, and that television spots promoting the new campaign "Welcome to the Show" have since been pulled. After a Cirque du Soleil acrobatic introduction, Tomovich noted the need for a smile. "The world does need more entertainment and moments of joy where we can smile and laugh," she said.

Cirque du Soleil at ANA Credit: E.J. Schultz

--Adrianne Pasquarelli