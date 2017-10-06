How the KFC Brand Stayed Finger-Lickin' Fresh

In recent years, KFC both looked back at its roots and modernized its founder Colonel Harland Sanders with celebrity appearances including tie-ins with the WWE and a parade of TV-and-movie star colonels.

In so doing, the chain revitalized its brand: U.S. same-store sales have risen for 12 consecutive quarters, KFC U.S. President and Chief Concept Officer Kevin Hochman noted at the Association of National Advertisers "Masters of Marketing" event in Orlando.

Here, he talks about how brands must adapt, including how KFC found a way to make a 40-year-old product line few knew about feel fresh. Wieden & Kennedy Portland Executive Creative Director Eric Baldwin also discusses how KFC's new approach to marketing helped push it into pop culture.