Live at ANA: Chicago Cubs Exec on Keeping Fans Loyal in Hard Times

Before heading to Washington, D.C., for last Friday's playoff opener against the Nationals, Chicago Cubs President for Business Operations Crane Kenney was in Orlando at the Association of National Advertisers "Masters of Marketing" event last week. Ad Age caught up with him to learn how the ballclub, forever endeared as lovable losers, kept fans engaged in the lean years. And now that the team is winning, how can the Cubs maintain their charm? "Other than the Harlem Globetrotters there's not often a team that wins all the time that everyone loves," he conceded.