Ad Age Custom Content This content has been created by Ad Age Studio 30, our custom content studio. Find out more. What's this?

Building the Brand Derek Jeter's Storytelling Revolution How the Yankees legend built a new kind of media company—changing the future of advertising in the process In 2014, Derek Jeter, the most famous baseball player in the world, decided to leave the game and start a media business, all thanks to the least likely of inspirations: tennis. "I read Andre Agassi's memoir, 'Open,' and found it interesting," he says. "I had no idea of the issues he had gone through. It humanized him for me. And I thought every athlete had these kinds of stories to tell. They just need a trusted place to share them."

Inspired by Agassi's groundbreaking 2009 memoir—a raw portrait of insecurity and searching in which the former world tennis champion admits to everything from using crystal meth to hating the game, so unusual The New York Times dubbed it "one of the most passionately anti-sports books ever written by a superstar athlete"—Jeter decided to take such openness and transform it into an industry. In 2014, along with Jaymee Messler, a marketing officer at his former sports agency, Jeter launched The Players' Tribune, a website devoted to allowing athletes to tell their own stories on whatever topics they wanted. He invited colleagues including Kobe Bryant, David Ortiz and Danica Patrick to open up about issues such as depression, politics and overcoming fear in games. What made this groundbreaking twist in sports media all the more surprising? Many consider its creator the least talkative person in sports. For 20 years, Jeter, 43, was renowned for being a blank slate under the harsh media spotlight, the star slugger who never said anything revealing or scandalous. From the outside, it seemed as if Jeter was carefully crafting his image, a political mastermind manipulating journalists with his studied silence. Jeter, however, claims otherwise. "People say I always gave the same answers to reporters," he says. "Well, I always got the same questions. So the idea behind The Players' Tribune was to create a space for athletes to share their interests and beliefs outside of the arena. We're not just one-dimensional. And now the amazing thing is that athletes are coming to us on their off days to brainstorm ideas. These are stories we're only now beginning to tell." Related Stories Beast Mode's Business Empire What The Players' Tribune Can Teach About Storytelling How Do You Build a Brand Like Maria? "The idea behind the Players' Tribune was to create a space for athletes to share their interests outside of the arena — we're not just one-dimensional."

Founded in 2014, The Players' Tribune has grown rapidly from a Manhattan rental office with little more than a whiteboard to a revolutionary force in the media world with $58 million in funding and new offices in Los Angeles, London and Barcelona. Its success is due in large part to a forward-thinking business model focused on high-quality branded content. As an advertising platform, branded content (companies underwriting stories as a means of marketing) has been around since the 1940s, back when businesses like Texaco and Lucky Strike cigarettes sponsored TV and radio programs. In 2001, BMW updated the format for the internet era with the groundbreaking online film series "The Drive". Starring Clive Owen as a mysterious driver transporting people around the world, the series scored over 100 million views and snagged awards at Cannes. In 2013, Dove took the medium a step further with "Real Beauty Sketches," a video program examining perceptions of beauty by women that got more than 180 million views and made headlines for its thought-provoking content. In all of these instances, the logos and products of the underwriting companies were barely visible, if at all—the ads were meant to simply engage the viewer, drawing them into the broader world of the businesses' values while leaving a subtle but powerful impression of the brand in the process. "Branded content is a nontraditional way of advertising," says Tulin Erdem, a professor of marketing at NYU Stern. "It's not a direct selling proposition. It's more about the brand's promise, its positions and causes in society. It works because in a very crowded marketplace you have to create a message that resonates with consumers, that makes them think. This is difficult with a quick TV spot orientated to mass consumers. But with branded content you can truly engage, which is why we're starting to see more and more of it now." In the world of branded content, The Players' Tribune represents a new wrinkle, as the company bases its revenue almost entirely on the creation of high-quality sponsored stories, following a game plan intended to leverage its greatest asset: the athletes. If the key to making powerful branded content is to engage the readers' emotions—to make them feel something and then hopefully associate that feeling with your brand—then sports is a natural fit. Last June, the site hired its first CEO, Jeff Levick, the former CRO of Spotify, who has also held marketing stints at Google and AOL. A veteran of disruptive companies, Levick sees The Players' Tribune as creating its own category in the media space, appealing to fans in the same way he saw musicians impact listeners at Spotify. "For me, The Players' Tribune is like looking at what I had seen in the tech world—a unique revenue model," Levick says. "This was a space that had yet to be disrupted in media, a site centered around a unique class of content creators that had never existed before—the athletes."

At the loft-like Players' Tribune offices on the west side of Manhattan, editors and videographers huddle around workstations, the scene similar to any other major media company. But instead of creating their own content, The Players' Tribune staff is helping an endless rotation of visiting athletes tell their stories in a range of formats from articles to videos to podcasts. The resulting pieces will ultimately bear the athletes' bylines and are published only with their approval. So far, The Players' Tribune has featured more than 1,800 athlete contributors, the bulk of these stories not branded content but instead straightforward pieces. (For branded content stories, the athletes share in the sponsorship revenue, while day-to-day pieces are unpaid.) On the face of it, giving complete control to athletes might result in sanitized stories, glorified press releases intended to boost image. And indeed, sometimes the pieces can run together in a chain of bland, if sincere, recitations of hard-work platitudes. But the pieces can also become surprisingly transcendent, the stories and videos breaking through with raw shocking truths of the sort Jeter had first imagined, tales that would have otherwise likely never been told—in both straightforward pieces as well as branded content. Last September, NBA point guard Isaiah Thomas wrote a series of stories about his surprising trade from the Boston Celtics, how it impacted his young sons and his own life in the wake of the death of his sister, and the resulting tales went viral. A few months later, Kobe Bryant won an Oscar for an animated short based on his retirement letter, "Dear Basketball," which originally ran on the site. And in January, The Players' Tribune debuted a series sponsored by P&G in which the mothers of Olympic athletes detailed how their children overcame struggles, including a story by Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy's mom, Pip, about her son's challenges as one of the first openly gay athletes in action sports. "It's huge to be able to have this platform to get out our stories and tell people how we feel about certain issues," says Charmeachealle Moore, a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers who overcame brain cancer and the death of his father in 2016. "We can let people know we're not just athletes—we're human."

The Top 5 Branded Campaigns of the Players' Tribune How the media company pairs athletes with companies to create web-winning content The Player Derek Jeter Miami Marlins owner The company American Family Insurance Aligned with AFI's commitment to delivering "exceptional protection" to customers, the "Stand Up" video series features athletes including Michael Phelps, Danica Patrick and Jeter sharing personal stories about taking stands against hateful rhetoric. "Negative comments we have are based on our performance [in games]," Jeter says. "But when you're a kid it's more difficult… most of the people doing it have their own self-esteem problems." The Reach 42M total impressions

12M total video views

Coverage from over 110 media outlets Next The Player Caroline Wozniacki Current #2 WTA Player in World The company Chase As part of a broader Chase-sponsored series about athletes building businesses beyond the field, the Letter to my Younger Self stories features stars like Kobe Bryant, Henrik Lundqvist and Wozniacki reflecting on their personal journeys. "Always remember those business lessons from Dad that date all the way back to the car rides to the tennis club at six in the morning," she writes. "Work hard — find what you love and then be the very best you can be at it." The Reach 43.2M total media impressions Back Next The Player Chris Paul Houston Rockets point guard The company Sharpie For the Sharpie campaign Uncap the Possibilities — an ad series showing how writing can open new possibilities —Paul tells a moving story about how his grandfather inspired him to achieve his dreams —and how he coped with the aftermath of his tragic murder. "His real story has nothing to do with the game of basketball," Paul writes. "He made his mark on the world by the way he treated people… he was my best friend." The Reach Just launched Back Next The Player Gus Kenworthy Two-Time Olympic Freestyle Skiier The company P&G As part of P&G's commitment to addressing meaningful issues in advertising, the "Love, Mom" series features seven Winter Olympic athletes' mothers penning letters to their children, urging them to overcome adversity. Writing to her son, Olympic skier and openly gay action sports athlete Gus Kenworthy, Pip Kenworthy writes, "You were lying with your head in my lap and said, 'Mum, you know I'm gay.' I said, 'Yeah… Good people will accept you for who you are." The Reach 15M total impressions

4.5M total video views Back Next The Player Richard Sherman San Francisco 49ers cornerback The company Samsung Arguably the most effective branded content for the company to date, Out of Context is the perfect meld of product and athlete — the notoriously press-averse Sherman using a Samsung Galaxy S8 phone to bypass traditional media and record his thoughts about any and everything directly for fans. "My man cave, my books, my hyperbaric chamber," he says in a Christmas 2018 episode. "And, of course, my family — these are just a few of my favorite things." The Reach 420M earned media impressions

35M total video views

Coverage from over 100 media outlets Back