×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Cannes Lions

See Ad Age's 2017 Cover Competition Finalists: Which Is Your Favorite?

By Published on .

Ad Age invited young creatives for the eighth time to design the cover of our annual creative-focused issue that is distributed at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The duo that created the winning cover won a trip to the festival, and will be saluted at Ad Age's Cannes cocktail party.

Our winning cover.
Our winning cover.

This year's winners, Carlos Quimpo and Byron Co, are junior art directors at TBWA Santiago Mangada Puno in the Philippines. Their simple but striking interpretation of the brief to "create a visual capturing the essence of the creative process today" features raw beef marinating. (Read more about that, and the winners, here).

The eight finalists we selected after reviewing hundreds of entries from around the world will be there, too, in the form of billboards featuring their designs outside the Majestic Hotel during the Cannes Lions festival.

Our finalists include Rosie Mossey, an art director at Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness in New York, who embroidered a red cover with white letters spelling out "Mak Am ri a G ea Ag ain" with the six missing, ripped-out letters forming the word "Create" below. Christopher Ruh, a junior designer at 72andSunny in Los Angeles, turned our cover into a blue computer screen covered with groups of tiny desktop files that each told a story about the creative process and were fascinating to decipher in "Inspiration Overload."

Other finalists are talented young creatives working at international agencies around the world including Critical Mass in London, Publicis Ambience in Bangalore, Geometry Global in Hong Kong, and, in the U.S., Ogilvy & Mather, Brand Union, and SapientRazorfish.

Browse the slideshow and choose your favorite finalist by voting below.

logo
Christopher Ruh
Inspiration Overload
72andSunny
Los Angeles, U.S.
logo
Rosie Mossey
1-(929) 353-5956
Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness
New York, U.S.
logo
Carlos Antonio Bedoya
The New Age of Creation: AI
Geometry Global
Hong Kong
logo
Mathilda Lundin
The Building Blocks of Creativity
Critical Mass
London, U.K.
logo
Jonathan Yurek & Tyler Bartley
Eye Spy an Insight
Ogilvy & Mather
Chicago, Ill., U.S.
logo
Sachin Karmaran & Reya Reji
Emotionally Wired
Publicis Ambience
Bangalore, India
logo
Nayo Kim
Leap of Faith
Brand Union
New York, U.S.
logo
Fyn Ng
Toggle
SapientRazorfish
New York, U.S.
In this article:
Most Popular