12:00 PM ET (US), Jun 18, 2017

Bonjour from Cannes

Salut! Greetings from the French Riviera.

Ad Age will be at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity for the week and -- when our hands aren't too busy juggling canapés and goblets of rosé -- we'll be sending dispatches. Watch this space for a daily blog, which will be updated throughout each day — and given a new page every day. The #content here will consist of industry news nuggets, observations, overheards, yacht rock, photos of Sir Martin in shorts, bibs, bobs and breaks. It's nearly impossible to provide comprehensive coverage of something quite so sprawling and massive as Cannes, but we'll try to give you a sense of the seaside flavor here, the zeitgeisty je ne sais quoi.

The blog is the blog, though. Big stories — breaking news, exclusive Q&As and the like — will merit their own standalone spots on the site. As will our daily rundown of the winners. Surely you can find out who won the Grand Prix in cyber anywhere. But only here can you learn about it with our unique expertise, panache, context and did we mention rosé? Also whether you're reading this on the Croisette or in Colorado, we welcome any tips you may have. We're a team of six, dispersed throughout various yachts and brasseries in the area. But we aren't all seeing. If you hear something, say something: Send us a tip to our pop up email address: CannesConfidential@gmail.com — we slightly shudder to think what we'll find there, but then we'll be slightly shuddering all week anyway. Wish us bon chance.

--Brian Braiker