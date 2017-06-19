4:23 p.m. Cannes time, Jun 19, 2017

Reddit Comes Out at Cannes

While the presence of some tech icons seems to be diminishing, others, like Snapchat and Reddit are ramping up. This year, according to Reddit VP-Sales Zubair Jandali, Cannes represents a sort of "coming out" for the company. It has nine people on the ground, making for nearly 5% of its approximately 200-person staff. In addition to Jandali, they include co-founder Alexis Ohanianan, VP-Marketing Roxy Young and Head of Communications Anna Solelner. The team has been meeting with various marketers and agencies to get them up to speed on the platform's offerings (while other more hardcore users are offering Reddit their own ideas on what they need from it). Meanwhile, Cannes jurors are considering the first entry of a campaign on Reddit, the "world's largest Secret Santa Gift Exchange" sponsored by FedEx.

Also, fun fact and nice contrast to the amazing work showcased at Cannes: check out Subreddit r/fellowkids for Redditors' thoughts on the worst advertising ever.

—Ann-Christine Diaz