1 p.m. Cannes time, Jun 20, 2017

Marketers' Cannes Mission Includes Direct Relationships with Tech Companies

This could never have happened a few years ago. There are so many global marketers in Cannes this week that the World Federation of Advertisers can hold a meeting. Despite their packed agendas, about two dozen CMOs at companies including MasterCard, Volvo, Heineken and Visa will spend Thursday morning at the Carlton in a three-hour forum discussing issues like brand safety, consumer frustration with the online ad experience, and the always popular topic of stuff that just didn't work. WFA CEO Stephan Loerke says there's a change in mindset among marketers to take back control of things they had delegated responsibility for. "In Cannes they are keen to establish direct relationships with tech companies, and get a sense of who the players are," Loerke says. They are looking for who can help them, and also who can hold the adtech companies accountable, he said. The Snapchat ferris wheel is probably not a big draw.

--Laurel Wentz