1:48 a.m. Cannes time, Jun 21, 2017

Publicis Groupe Creatives at Cannes Are Surprised to Hear They Won't Be Here Next Year

Creatives from Publicis Groupe agencies were surprised by new CEO Arthur Sadoun's plans to ban them from participating in the Cannes Lions festival and other award shows for the next year, shifting spending toward a new AI-powered professional assistant platform. Many creatives heard the news late this afternoon, although one upper level Publicis agency exec learned of it while at a dinner and said "I am shocked." He left the table to make calls to his home country, commenting that "Arthur likes to make things explode." Execs from Publicis agencies said Publicis Groupe represents the third biggest group of entries at the festival, behind Omnicom at No. 1, followed by WPP. Publicis networks include Leo Burnett, Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi and BBH. Trying to make the best of it, one creative said a one-year hiatus would allow more time for planning, free of the mad rush to prepare entries for festivals. There is already speculation that clients and production companies might fill part of the gap by entering work themselves for the next year that they hope will win prizes. Separately, festival-goers familiar with WPP have said those agencies were told to cut Cannes attendees by 50% this year.

—Laurel Wentz