Brand safety has been a hot Cannes topic both publicly and privately at Cannes. The private discussion is more interesting. Privately, some marketers acknowledge that they left YouTube for a week or three when press reports about ads on "terrorist videos" were at their peak, then quietly piled back in after the heat was off. "We weren't concerned we were going to lose all our customers," said one, acknowledging that it was all about the "reputation risk." Another noted the "headline risk" of having brands appear next to awful video in news accounts. But marketers said the real problem was how little control or knowledge they had about where their ads were appearing, even after the fact. Clearly, though, Google and Facebook have heard the complaints. "After yesterday's meetings, I've decided brand safety is the new 'gluten free,'" said one marketing executive. It may not really be what your brand really needs, but it seems like it's good for you.
--Jack Neff
There's the over-the-top extravagance of Cannes, much criticized this year. And then there's Marc Fauconnier, pedaling to Cannes on a bicycle. The CEO of FamousGrey Paris/Brussels is part of a group of 25 agency and client execs organized by Belgian TV company Medialaan. Fauconnier says they start in Grenoble, France and spend four days cycling 400 kilometers, climbing steep hills in the Alps. Their unofficial Tour de Cannes ended on Tuesday when they arrived at the festival. "Most of us are exhausted," he reports. "Great way to combine passion for advertising with passion for sports."
--Laurel Wentz
WPP CEO Martin Sorrell believes Cannes may not be the best location for the Festival of Creativity. During his sit-down with Ad Age Editor Brian Braiker Thursday morning, Sorrell said, "Coming here is a big effort. I think it could be a more convenient location – New York, London, Paris, and it would get a broader distribution of people, not such a narrow group." As for Publicis Groupe's decision to pull out of all awards shows next year, including Cannes, in order to shift funds to its new AI platform, Sorrell said he understands where the company is coming from, but he knows the creative community within the agencies doesn't appreciate it. "And clients like awards," he added. "They like being given acclaim by their peers." However, Sorrell said Cannes has become way too expensive, noting that WPP sent 500 people this time, as opposed to 1,000 in 2016. So, what does this mean for WPP next year when it comes to Cannes? "The jury is out on that. We're thinking about what we should do," he said.
—Lindsay Stein
Liquor giant Diageo is so frugal on its Cannes spending that it's a joke. The company is "on a big cost savings drive, which we are being very successful with," said global CMO Syl Saller. "So there is a little bit of joking around, people showing pictures of where they are staying and who is in the worst place is the joke. How cheap can you stay?" Colleagues, she said, are "showing me hovels," she said. "Like mattresses on the floor," added Mark Sandys, who oversees Smirnoff and Diageo's global beer business. "Although I think I win the lowest-cost flight competition," Saller joked. How low? She booked through easyJet.com and scored a flight from London for 76 pounds, she said. Where is all that cost savings going? Well, on Wednesday the company announced it was buying George Clooney's tequila brand, Casamigos, in a deal estimated at up to $1 billion.
—E.J. Schultz