1:48 p.m. Cannes time, Jun 22, 2017

Sir Martin on Why Cannes Needs a New Location

WPP CEO Martin Sorrell believes Cannes may not be the best location for the Festival of Creativity. During his sit-down with Ad Age Editor Brian Braiker Thursday morning, Sorrell said, "Coming here is a big effort. I think it could be a more convenient location – New York, London, Paris, and it would get a broader distribution of people, not such a narrow group." As for Publicis Groupe's decision to pull out of all awards shows next year, including Cannes, in order to shift funds to its new AI platform, Sorrell said he understands where the company is coming from, but he knows the creative community within the agencies doesn't appreciate it. "And clients like awards," he added. "They like being given acclaim by their peers." However, Sorrell said Cannes has become way too expensive, noting that WPP sent 500 people this time, as opposed to 1,000 in 2016. So, what does this mean for WPP next year when it comes to Cannes? "The jury is out on that. We're thinking about what we should do," he said.

WPP CEO Martin Sorrell and Ad Age Editor Brian Braiker

—Lindsay Stein