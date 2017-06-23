1:51 p.m. Cannes time, Jun 23, 2017

MediaLink's Michael Kassan: This Year's Cannes Lions Word is 'L'Exit'

MediaLink Founder and CEO Michael Kassan said this year's Cannes Lions buzzword is "l'Exit."

"Last year, in the middle of the week of Cannes, the rupture had everything to do with Brexit. Brexit happened on the Thursday of Cannes last year. This year, the word would be 'l'Exit.' This year's Brexit," said Kassan, referring to Publicis Groupe's decision to pull out of Cannes and other awards shows for a year.

In the U.K. this week, the government is negotiating a "hard" versus "soft" Brexit, in which the soft version means more parties have a say in the final decision. "With all respect to the leadership of Publicis, for whom I have great respect and affection, how I would do it, I would not support hard l'Exit," said Kassan. "You work together to create a scenario that works for all sides. You continue your partnerships, you don't make a hard line in the sand. And I would hope that opportunity still exists on behalf of our entire industry."

While MediaLink was acquired by Cannes Lions parent company Ascential earlier this year, Kassan said he's speaking on behalf of MediaLink, not Cannes or Ascential.

--Lindsay Stein