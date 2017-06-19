Cannes Hacks: Pro Tips From Festival Survivors

McDonald's Le Brunch Credit: Getty Images

Best Place for Hangover Breakfast

Ryan Harwood, CEO, PureWow and The Gallery: Le Forville in the marché.

Rob Schwartz, CEO, TBWA/Chiat/Day New York: McDonald's. Try the Croque McDo!

Steve Katelman, exec VP-global strategic partnerships, Omnicom Media Group: Cannelle—just close enough to get there and far enough to escape.

Credit: Vincent Isore/IP3/Getty Images

Where to Go for an Affordable Glass of Rosé

Sarah Hofstetter, CEO, 360i: The Monoprix. You can buy a bottle, even a couple of glasses, and just chill out on a terrace.

Harwood: Le Maschou, near the city hall.

Marianne Stefanowicz, global head-PR, Droga5: Explore the streets heading away from the Croisette or up in the old town. They are full of charming little Italian and French restaurants and bars that are less extortionate and way more interesting. Failing all else: Spar.

Best Secret Networking Location

Andy Polansky, CEO, Weber Shandwick: A quieter hotel away from the action, like the Belles Rives in Antibes.

Hofstetter: No doubt a kosher restaurant.

Katelman: In the Palais. Nobody will find you there.

Credit: Tic Tac

What to Always Carry Throughout the Day

Michael Kassan, CEO, Media-Link: A phone charger. And a second phone charger.

Stefanowicz: Snacks. Regular meals can be hard to fit in. No matter how hard you try, one cannot survive on bar nuts, canapés and rosé for a full week.

Schwartz: Tic Tacs. You never know who you're going to meet.

Credit: iStock

Top Morning Workout Spot

Ryan Linder, U.S. chief marketing officer, MDC Partners: If you're looking for a good sweat session, head to the JW Marriott. But you need a pass to get in.

Hofstetter: If you can get up that early (or if you're up from the night before)—and if you can snag a spot—the MediaLink and Bose daily fitness on the beach.

Polansky: Walk on the beach.

Credit: iStock

Where to Go to Detox

Kassan: Not Cannes.

Katelman: NCE airport, yet somebody will still want to have "one more."

Stefanowicz: When it is done, head to Terre Blanche for peace, respite and very few people in the Provence hills.

Other Important Tips for First-Timers

Kassan: Use rosé as a prop. Don't actually drink it.

Linder: Mornings are the best time in Cannes. You'd be surprised how much can be accomplished before most attendees have even rolled out of bed. Or as Matt Jarvis, CEO of 72andSunny, told me in advance of my first trip to Cannes: "Breakfast is for ballers!"

Harwood: The tourist-trap restaurant to avoid

is Bacon.

Credit: iStock

What Bar to Avoid

Schwartz: Gutter Bar.

Harwood: Gutter Bar.

Linder: My advice on the Gutter Bar: Walk through, say your hellos, then run like hell.

Kassan: At all costs, Gutter Bar.

Stefanowicz: Gutter Bar. Every time. Nothing good comes from a night that ends at the Gutter Bar.

Polansky: Gutter Bar. Though you should go anyway.

Katelman: Carlton, that's an easy one.