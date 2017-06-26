'Best Use of Tree' And 8 Other Categories Cannes Lions Should Add

Most Popular

Credit: Illustration by Tam Nguyen/Ad Age

Following the Publicis Marcel uproar, it seems now, more than ever, Cannes organizers should seriously consider the longstanding industry recommendation to cut down on its categories. But this is an industry where folks are rewarded for zigging where others zag. We asked festivalgoers which categories Cannes should add. Here are the best answers, often cloaked in anonymitiy.

"Best Party, because that's all anyone cares about." -- Group M Exec

"I'm trying to think of something ridiculous but everything that occurs to me is already a category." --Strategist at McCann

"Best Marcel Troll" -- anonymous

"Best Agency Brand" -- Media buyer

"Best Use of Tree" -- Executive at Adam&Eve/DDB London

"Most Creative Use of Expense Account" -- asked not to be identified, lest their accounting department read this

"Nursing" -- Bob Greenberg, Founder/Chairman/CEO, R/GA

"Best Case Study Video"

"Best Work That Publicis Couldn't Enter" -- High-ranking creative exec

