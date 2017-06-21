The Cost of Cannes -- And What You Could Buy Instead

Credit: iStock

Cannes is a lot of things -- exciting, inspiring, tiring -- but when a glass of rosé can set you back $25 on the Croisette, it's definitely not cheap. Publicis Groupe even said on Tuesday that every one of its agencies would skip Cannes, plus all other awards programs, in 2017 to free up money to develop an internal "professional assistant" called Marcel.

For the thousands (or tens of thousands) of dollars spent on yachts, dinners and apartments for the week, Ad Age figured out what other agencies and marketers could get instead in actual advertising (at least going by publicly quoted rates). Let's start with a boat.

$284K:

A six-cabin yacht rental from boatbookings.com "makes a spectacular event charter with endless entertainment facilities."

What you could get instead:

10 to 13 two-page spreads in GQ magazine (or a 30-second 2017 Super Bowl ad on Fox Deportes)

Oh, you want to be able to dock your yacht? That's an additional $23,000.

What you could get instead:

Almost two and a half days on a Times Square digital billboard

$56K:

Two-hour open bar croisette cocktail party for 350 people, with no frills

What you could get instead:

One post on Twitter and Instagram by Julianne Hough of "Dancing With the Stars," 2011's "Footloose" and Fox's "Grease"

One 30-second first-hour spot on the "Today" show

One-day homepage takeover of Spotify

One page in the Sunday New York Post, six pages in Gotham Magazine or two pages in Time Out New York

9.3 million Facebook impressions

$2,400:

Dinner for four at Restaurant de Bacon: Champagne to start, Apps, fish entrées, dessert and three magnums of 2014 Château d'Esclans Garrus rosé

What you could get instead:

One full-page ad in the Birmingham Business Journal or, for $700 less ($1,700), a full-page print ad in Today's Bride

$5.8K:

Cannes full-week Complete Gold access pass, plus VIP access to both galas, line-skips for big-name speakers and award shows, and complimentary food and drinks in the ClubHouse

What you could get instead:

85 one-day geofilters on Snapchat

$6,160-$6,720:

Two-bedroom apartment for the week, with an ocean-front balcony view

What you could get instead: