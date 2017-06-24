'Fearless Girl,' 'Boost Your Voice' and 'We're the Superhumans' Win Grand Prix on Cannes Lions' Final Night

Most Popular

The final night of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity unveils what traditionally have been the most anticipated honors of the week -- the Grand Prix in Titanium, Integrated and Film.

On Saturday evening, "Fearless Girl" for State Street Global Advisors added the Titanium Grand Prix to its three earlier "Big Lions," while Boost Mobile's "Boost Your Voice" picked up the top prize in the Integrated category for its second Grand Prix. Meanwhile, the Film jury awarded its Grand Prix to Channel 4's "We're the Superhumans."

Fearless Girl. Credit: McCann New York/State Street Global Advisors

WHAT IT IS: Created out of McCann New York, "Fearless Girl," a bronze statue of a girl that stands defiantly across from the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull, added the Titanium Grand Prix on Saturday. It previously won the top awards in the PR, Glass and Nontraditional Outdoor categories on Monday.

WHY IT WON: The Titanium award is for work that is disruptive and irreverent, and that fits "Fearless Girl," said jury President Tham Khai Meng, co-chairman and worldwide chief creative officer of Ogilvy & Mather. "We also wanted to award what the world loves." He added that "Fearless Girl" goes beyond an ad and will be a permanent icon. "It's about time we stand up for women, and not just women. It's fighting against fear. Especially in a world riven with fear."

WHAT IT IS: The "Boost Your Voice" campaign by 180 L.A. for Boost Mobile added the Integrated Grand Prix to the Promo & Activation Grand Prix it won earlier this week. The campaign aimed to help minority communities have their voices heard during the U.S. presidential race by offering up the mobile provider's retail locations as polling places on Election Day.

WHY IT WON: "We felt the new integration is about transcending intermedia and really integrating into culture and society," said Jury President Tham Khai Meng. (The Titanium and Integrated categories share a single jury, with the same president).

WHAT IT IS: "We're the Superhumans" by Channel 4's in-house agency 4Creative in the U.K. promoted the broadcaster's coverage of the 2016 Paralympics. It opens on stage with a Rat Pack-era-style outfit, "The Superhumans Band," comprising disabled musicians from around the world. Then the spot features scene after scene of accomplished individuals, including Paralympians who make high jumps, score goals, lift barbells and shoot arrows. With every step, the stars of the ad gleefully sing, chant or grunt, "Yes, I can."

WHY IT WON: "The most important thing is it pushes humanity forward," said Pete Favat, president of the Film jury and chief creative officer of Deutsch North America. This was the first Grand Prix this week for "We're the Superhumans," but the spot was a contender in the earlier Film Craft category.

NOTABLE NEWS: Tham Khai Meng said this was the first time his jury, Titanium & Integrated, had an equal number of men and women, and attributed that gender equality to fostering "deep conversations."

In previous years, the Film jury has often awarded two Grand Prix, one for a TV commercial and the other for an online film. Not this year. "We decided this one piece had all of it," Favat said. "It was original and shareable."