Creative leaders predict the Cannes Lions Grand Prix winners

We asked industry leaders from Chicago to Mumbai, including some Cannes Lions jurors, to share their thoughts on what might bring home the bling at this year's festival. They cited work ranging from big productions—like Tide's Super Bowl extravaganza, Nike's ode to London athletes and Apple's HomePod music video—to simple ideas with impact, including Lacoste's logo remix and KFC's three-letter chicken apology.

Grand Prix

Tide

"It's a Tide Ad"

Saatchi & Saatchi New York

Tide's Super Bowl campaign, which spanned four quarters and stars "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour, co-opts ad cliches and mascots, including the Budweiser Clydesdales and Old Spice's "The Man Your Man Could Smell Like." With a wink and a nod, its goal is to trick people into thinking they are watching a commercial for something else.

Vann Graves, chief creative officer, JWT Atlanta:

A simple idea coupled with a smart media buy. The work resurfaced something that had been lost in our country's current climate: humor. While many brands are still weighing the risk/reward of producing provocative content, sociopolitical or otherwise, P&G saw an opportunity to be funny, and went for it. Coupled with great placement throughout the Super Bowl, the ads successfully caught your attention and sold the product, which is precisely what it's supposed to do.

Swati Bhattacharya, chief creative officer, FCB Ulka:

It kind of brings back some of the things that were so charming about advertising when advertising first started—the bravado and the madness. It's nice to see something funny and ballsy that takes you by surprise.

Ronald Ng, global chief creative officer, Digitas LBi:

I have to admit, when I heard Tide was doing another Super Bowl campaign, I asked myself, "How the heck are they going to beat 'Bradshaw Stain'?" But they did it, and in the grandest way. If you're on a jury and don't award it a gold, shame on you!

Judy John, CEO, Leo Burnett Canada; chief creative officer, Leo Burnett North America:

They hijacked every ad and made people think it's a Tide ad—in a tough category, laundry care, on the most competitive stage. It's genius.

Lacoste

"Save Our Species"

BETC Paris

The French brand swaps out the crocodile with logos depicting 10 endangered animals in a limited-edition line created in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Ana Balarin and Hermeti Balarin, partners, Mother London:

Replacing their ubiquitous logo to highlight endangered species was a neat, simple idea, as well as a brave move for the iconic brand.

Credit: KFC

KFC

"Apology"

Mother London

When a chicken-delivery snafu in Britain this past winter temporarily shuttered hundreds of KFC restaurants, the company begged for forgiveness by screwing with the letters of its own name. The full-page ad features a KFC bucket with the letters rearranged to form "FCK" and copy apologizing for the mess.

Ng:

No chicken at KFC? A great print ad? Is this the apocalypse? This cheeky apology in British newspapers was a genius way to put a smile on angry customers' faces.

Patrick Hickey, CEO, Rothco (Accenture Interactive):

KFC's PR response was the most honest and brilliant crisis response ad in the last year ... decade ... actually, ever.

Nike

"Nothing Beats a Londoner"

Wieden & Kennedy London

This adrenaline-pumping long-form spot features culturally diverse, young, fast-talking Londoners—and the occasional celebrity athlete or music star—in hard-core pursuit of sports and one-upmanship.

Alex Grieve and Adrian Rossi, executive creator directors, AMV BBDO:

As two people born and bred in London, [we think this] is a stonking, properly rousing piece of work. But, speaking to our colleagues from around the world, it just doesn't have the same relevance. Will it win a GP? Probably not. Should it? Yes.

Balarins:

In deliberations between judges, we'd expect the conversation to be around ideas that have pushed a media channel or craft to new limits. In Film, we would like to see Nike's "Nothing Beats a Londoner" pick up [a Grand Prix] for the edit alone, or for the entertainment value that keeps its audience gripped for the full three minutes.

Ben Welsh, chief creative officer, DDB Australia:

This deserves something shiny. It's been many years since I've lived in London, but it made me proud to have called the place home. It also made me laugh, particularly the Peckham dig. Great to see a major brand getting so targeted.

"FIFA 18"

"El Tornado"

Adam&Eve/DDB London

This rollicking launch campaign introduces a new kicking skill in the "FIFA 18" video game that became a cultural phenomenon, internet sensation and meme. Created by the agency and EA Sports, the El Tornado move is described by the brand as a "seamless dragback, flick, and spinning volley."

Welsh:

There have been so many great football ads—they're far more exciting than an actual game—but the challenge [to make another great one] has been met with this one. I haven't tried the kick, but I'm sure many have. A great example of integration.